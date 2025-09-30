There's something about a perfectly crafted butter dosa that just hits the spot. It's the ultimate comfort food that never fails to satisfy our breakfast cravings. Recently, a Bengaluru techie's trip to a dosa shop ended up with more than just food as he learned a life lesson about privilege and hardship. He shared the details of the incident in a post on Reddit. "Today breakfast at home got delayed because of a puja. My stomach wasn't ready for spiritual fasting, so I decided to step out and grab a parcel from Davangere Benne Dose," he wrote.





The techie stood in line with excitement at the prospect of devouring a crispy butter dosa. As he waited, his gaze fell on the cook, who was working with impressive speed and finesse. What caught his attention was the cook's sudden movement when he reached down to clutch his leg. While the techie thought it was just a minor adjustment, he later saw the crepe bandage wrapped around the cook's lower leg.





Also Read: Bengaluru Engineer Builds Robot That Makes Crispy Dosas Automatically

"That hit me, here I was standing comfortably, just waiting to eat, and this man was literally working through an injury, standing in front of a hot tawa on a Sunday morning. I honestly felt really bad, because let's be real.... if I twist my ankle, I'll probably milk it for sympathy, order Swiggy, and rest like I just survived a war. But this guy? He didn't even slow down. Just kept going flipping dosa after dosa like it was nothing," he elaborated.





The techie realised that countless people around us push through pain, exhaustion and illness. They do so not out of passion, but necessity. They don't have the privilege of taking a day off from work, even when they are recovering from an injury.





What began as a simple food craving for him suddenly morphed into a heavy dose of guilt. He got his dosa, but the taste was bittersweet, accompanied by a sobering reality check. The encounter left him with a simple yet profound thought to be kind to the people around you as you never know what silent battles they're fighting.







Also Read: "Peak Bengaluru": Internet Reacts To Techie Becoming Swiggy Delivery Agent To Build His Business

Many felt the story shed light on the harsh realities of life without financial security. Others pointed out the plight of unorganised sector workers, who often lack basic benefits like sick leave and support.

One user wrote, "Honestly, for me it's a story of how employees are treated, especially in an unorganised sector with no provisions of sick leaves and other benefits."

Another added, "It costs zero to be kind. I woke up to this post and got to know kindness prevails. Thanks for writing this, you are kind."

"Wow! Indeed a food for thought!," read a comment.

A user remarked, "Every man goes through this. Different levels for different people. Some are visible, some are invisible."

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.