The internet is brimming with different types of content. From adorable baby videos and bizarre food combinations to motivational stories, you'll find a diverse range of content on the internet. With just a click, we can keep ourselves entertained and informed at the same time. But in all these varieties of content, if there is one thing that leaves us all impressed, it has to be videos of people who specialise in a particular skill. Recently, one such video of a woman bartender making cocktails has grabbed our attention. In the video, she can be seen making cocktails using a specific bartending technique, and her skills are sure to impress you.





In a video uploaded by Twitter user @TopVideosOnly, we can see a woman bartender mixing cocktails using flair bartending. She can be seen tossing the alcohol bottle and cocktail shaker with utmost precision, focus and balance. "Amazing skills," read the caption of the post. For the unversed, flair bartending is the practice of bartenders entertaining guests with the manipulation of bar tools and ingredients. This action requires skill and is commonly associated with jugglers. Check out the full video below:

Since the video was posted, it has been viewed 47.3K times, has 96 retweets, and has received hundreds of comments full of appreciation. One person wrote, "She was born to be a bartender." Another person wrote, "Everyone shines when they do something they love!" Someone else said, "That's definitely a bonus skill on her dating profile.





Some people also expressed that they would rather not wait so long to get their drink, and said, "Yeah, but can she make a drink?" Another person said, "She's good, but I don't want anyone playing with my food, drinks, or ice cream." "Meanwhile, someone is complaining that they've been waiting for a large white wine for half an hour," added another.





Here's how other people reacted to the Twitter post:

What do you think of this woman's bartending skills? Do let us know in the comments section below.