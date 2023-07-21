We all have our own set of tastes and preferences when it comes to drinks. Some like to keep it fruity and sweet, while others would rather enjoy a hint of bitterness in their beverages. While restaurant menus typically have a range of options, sometimes, a bit of customisation is still required. Recently, a bartender shared how he got irked by a customer's bizarre request for his Pina Colada drink. As per a viral tweet, the customer had asked for an 'extra creamy' version of the cocktail drink. The hilarious post left the internet in splits and went viral. Take a look:

Also Read: Pictures Of A Subway Employee Are Going Viral. "Salute," Says Twitter

The picture was shared by user Lance, who goes by the name @Bornakang on Twitter. The post received over 3.4 million views and 138k likes. In the photo, we could see a bill from a bar. A customer had placed an order for Pina Colada - a cocktail made with coconut milk, pineapple juice and rum, topped with ice. Although the drink is already quite frothy and milky, the customer wanted his drink to be 'extra creamy'. As the customer did not offer any further explanations, the bartender added his own interpretation in the notes section.

"Extra creamy. That's just what he said he wanted. I guess add whip before you blend. Idfk. I hate it here," read the note from the frustrated bartender. The hilarious post went viral and garnered a flurry of reactions. While some people could resonate with the bartender, others felt that he was overreacting. Take a look at the comments:

Have you ever witnessed any such bizarre incident at a restaurant you visited? Tell us in the comments.