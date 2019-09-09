Weight Loss: Adding This 'Fatty' Fruit To Your Diet May Help Prevent Obesity, Says Study

Avocados help increasing meal satisfaction in obese adults

Obesity is one of the most prevalent health concerns around the globe today. Poor diet, lifestyle habits, underlying medical condition are often touted to be common causes of obesity. Obesity is marked by uncharacteristic weight gain. Fortunately, you could manage the condition to a great extent through your diet. According to the latest research, eating avocado may help manage obesity and bring about a positive change in people's eating habits.





The scientists revealed that avocados help increasing meal satisfaction in obese adults, amongst other benefits. The study published in the Journal of Nutrients, simple dietary changes may help manage hunger and boost metabolism.





For the study, the team of researchers examined the underlying physiological effects of including whole and half fresh Hass avocados on hunger, fullness, and how satisfied subjects felt over a six-hour period.





They evaluated these effects in 31 overweight and obese adults in a randomised three-arm crossover clinical trial. Scientists revealed that adding healthy fats and fibres to the daily diet also limited insulin and blood glucose excursions, further reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

"For years, fats have been targeted as the main cause of obesity, and now carbohydrates have come under scrutiny for their role in appetite regulation and weight control," said Britt Burton-Freeman, lead researcher of the study.





"There is no 'one size fits all' solution when it comes to optimal meal composition for managing appetite. However, understanding the relationship between food chemistry and its physiological effects in different populations can reveal opportunities for addressing appetite control and reducing rates of obesity, putting us a step closer to personalized dietary recommendations," Burton-Freeman added.





The research found that meals including avocado not only resulted in a significant reduction in hunger and an increase in how satisfied participants felt, but also found that an intestinal hormone called PYY was an important messenger of the physiological response













