There is no doubt that fast food has taken the world by storm. Along with convenience and ease, fast food is pocket-friendly and also tastes delicious. Big fast-food giants like Wendy's, Burger King McDonald's et cetera often compete with each other to provide their customers maximum value and satisfaction. Ingenious taglines and clever advertisements are some of the many ways to prove that they have an edge over their rival fast-food chains. From marketing campaigns to their social media promotions, they directly aim to target the market of their competitors. And one such recent campaign has left internet users in splits. Burger chain Wendy's took a dig at their rival McDonald's with a campaign focussed on their French Fries. Wondering what it was? Take a look:

In the clever campaign by Wendy's, a single French fry was displayed on a red background. This graphic appeared to resemble the golden arches of the McDonald's logo. Wendy's aimed to demonstrate that their fries were crisper and more delicious than their competitor's. The tagline they used was "Hot & Crispy Fries Don't Arch. Just Sayin'."





The subtle dig at McDonald's French fries won over the internet. Many Twitter users took to share their reactions to the genius tagline by Wendy's. Some said that Wendy's fries were better, while others spoke in favour of the fries by McDonald's.





Take a look at the reactions and responses by users:

Fast-food chain Wendy's is known for its quirky and creative marketing ideas. In October 2021, their Twitter handle had changed its name to 'Meat'. The reason behind this was that Facebook had changed its name to 'Meta', and thus Wendy's made the most of this latest news and used it to their advantage, much to the delight of Twitter users.





Click here to read more about this story.