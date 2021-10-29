Social media giant Facebook has rebranded itself and renamed its parent company to 'Meta'. In an announcement on Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the reason behind the company's name change - intended to venture into futuristic technologies such as virtual reality. This will be a part of the 'Metaverse' which hopes to reach a billion people and generate business in digital commerce. Facebook's announcement generated a flurry of excitement on social media, especially on Twitter. Fast Food Company Wendy's, in fact, changed its Twitter name to 'Meat' following Facebook's rebranding decision. Take a look at their tweet that has now gone viral:
Changing name to Meat— Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021
"Changing name to meat," wrote the official Wendy's handle on Twitter. The tweet has raked in over 220k likes and 23k retweets since it was shared. Several handles reacted to the hilarious post by Wendy's, sharing their reactions to the news. Even the official Twitter handle for 'Meta' responded to Wendy's viral tweet. "Nice to meat you, Wendy's," they wrote. Wendy's replied to this saying, "Never meta face we couldn't book!" Take a look at the witty exchange here:
Nice to meat you, @Wendys— Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021
Never meta face we couldn't book!— Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021
Following the name change by Wendy's, a Twitter user also enquired what McDonald's could change its name to. Take a look:
What should McDonald's change their name to— Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) October 28, 2021
Several other popular brands too joined the fun conversation about Facebook's name change to 'Meta'. Gaming company Xbox and food joint Cinnabon too shared some hilarious tweets following Wendy's suit. Take a look:
Hi Meat. We like the way you roll, dear friend.— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) October 28, 2021
Meatly?— Grammarly (@Grammarly) October 28, 2021
Nice to meat you. You may address us as Postmeta.— Postmeta (@Postmates) October 28, 2021
ty Zuckerburger— Streamlabs (@streamlabs) October 28, 2021
Nice to meat you.— Xbox (@Xbox) October 29, 2021
A number of other users had some funny comments and observations s to share on Wendy's Twitter post. The quick puns and hilarious one-liners indeed got us rolling with laughter. Take a look:
Is this the beginning of the Meataverse?— Nico Servin (@NicoTheMemeDude) October 28, 2021
How will you safeguard our meatadata?— Adam Yosim (@Adam_Yosim) October 28, 2021
As an employee of Wendy's i will also change my name to meat— Meat (@InfiniteNub) October 28, 2021
I will meat you at wendys :)— lucas oldale (@lucasoldale) October 28, 2021
I hope you make a lot of money, whoever you are.— Tyler Bonts (@tylerbonts) October 28, 2021
Wendy's Twitter handle is known to be brutally honest and funny. They often take a dig at popular accounts online. In February, the burger chain had a face-off with celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay. They took a dig at him using his characteristic witty and harsh style. Find out more about this story here.
