Tomato scrambled eggs are a staple in many Chinese households. They are known for being simple, comforting and affordable. However, a restaurant in Shanghai has turned the everyday dish into a social media talking point after pricing a single serving at 520 yuan (Rs 7,308). The unusual offering has left many people wondering what makes a plate of tomatoes and eggs worth so much.





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What Makes The Tomato Scrambled Eggs So Expensive?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the dish is served at Jinlong Dabianlu Restaurant in Shanghai's Hongkou district. Unlike a traditional tomato-and-egg preparation, the chef at the restaurant uses a large emu egg imported from Germany instead of regular chicken or duck eggs. The emu egg alone reportedly costs around 150 yuan (Rs 2108), while the tomatoes used in the dish account for another 50 yuan (Rs 702).

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The tomatoes are also not ordinary produce. As per reports, the restaurant uses a premium variety known in mainland China as the Provence tomato, a juicy cultivar that originally comes from the Netherlands.





Videos shared online show the chef preparing the dish using the oversized dark green emu egg, whose shell is so thick that a small hammer is needed to crack it open. Despite the unusual ingredients, the cooking method itself remains largely similar to a standard tomato scrambled egg dish.





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A Simple Dish, But An Unusual Dining Concept

Another factor contributing to the dish's exclusivity is its limited availability. The chef told local media that only one serving is sold each day, and it is usually prepared for customers who have booked in advance. He also noted that the pricing does not follow the usual business logic associated with a typical plate of tomato scrambled eggs.





The dish has since sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media. While some users questioned why anyone would pay such a premium for a dish commonly made at home, others argued that customers are free to decide whether the experience is worth the price.





What are your thoughts on this dish? Let us know in the comments below.