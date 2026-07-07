India's food regulator has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs), raising concerns over claims made on a range of products, from paneer and chocolate spread to nutraceutical capsules. In an X post on July 6, 2026, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said the products carried claims that could potentially mislead consumers and may not comply with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations. The regulator has directed the companies concerned to submit explanations and, where required, undertake corrective measures.

FSSAI Issues Notice To Heritage Foods Over 'Fresh Paneer' Claim

FSSAI has issued a notice to Heritage Foods Limited regarding claims made on its product, Heritage Fresh Paneer.





According to the regulator, the use of the term "Fresh Paneer" does not satisfy the conditions laid down under Schedule V for the use of the word "Fresh". FSSAI stated that the claim could mislead consumers.

The regulator also objected to the use of the term "Healthy" in the trademark or name "Healthy Happiness". It said the usage is not in conformity with Regulation 8(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. According to FSSAI, the term could create the impression that the product inherently promotes or enhances health, making the claim potentially misleading.





The company has been directed to submit an explanation within seven days on why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.





Notice To Dia Foods Over Misleading Claims On Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

FSSAI has also issued a notice to Dia Foods over claims made on its La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Spread. The complaint relates to claims such as "All Natural", "100% Organic" and "Vegan" displayed on the product.





According to the regulator, the claim "All Natural" does not meet the conditions specified under Schedule V for the use of the term "Natural" and is liable to mislead consumers.





FSSAI further stated that the terms "100% Organic" and "Vegan" create an impression that the product is organic and vegan. However, the product had not obtained approval for organic food and vegan food endorsement in its FSSAI licence.





The authority also referred to its advisory dated May 28, 2026, stating that the usage of the term "100%" is not defined or referenced under the FSS Act, 2006, or the rules and regulations made under it. As a result, the claim "100% Organic" was deemed misleading.





Dia Foods has been asked to provide an explanation within seven days regarding the alleged violations.

Cipzer Nutraceuticals Pulled Up For 'FSSAI Approved' And Health Claims

Another notice was issued to Cipzer Nutraceuticals Juice Capsules over several claims appearing on the product's packaging. Among the claims flagged by FSSAI were "FSSAI Approved", "Boost your immune system", "Remove toxins from your body" and "Made with Organic Vegetables".





The regulator said the phrase "FSSAI Approved" could create a false impression that the product has been specifically endorsed or approved by FSSAI, making the claim misleading and deceptive.





FSSAI also questioned health claims such as "Boost your immune system" and "Remove toxins from your body", stating that no scientific substantiation had been provided. In addition, it noted that the front of the package displayed images of tomato, cucumber, broccoli, cabbage and coriander, even though these ingredients were not declared in the product's ingredient list.





The authority further highlighted concerns regarding vitamin claims on the label. While the product declares the presence of Vitamin C and Vitamin E, FSSAI noted that the quantity of Vitamin E had not been declared, and Vitamin C was listed at only 0.1%. It added that the label did not provide information on percentage contribution towards the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) or sufficient details to establish the prescribed criteria.





The regulator also said the claim "Made with Organic Vegetables" could give consumers the impression that the product is organic. However, the product did not display the prescribed organic certification marks, including the Jaivik Bharat logo.





The company has been directed to explain within seven days why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and the applicable rules and regulations.