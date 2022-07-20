We all know her as a model, entrepreneur, reality TV star, and fashion icon, Kim Kardashian has undoubtedly made a name for herself in the industry. Kardashian has never shied away from sharing her fitness and diet secrets and often shares glimpses of her everyday meals. She frequently promotes a vegan diet and cooks only plant-based meals at home. For those unaware, a plant-based diet, as the name suggests, comprises vegetables, fruits and spices or, in short, foods produced from plants with no animal products. Recently, Kim Kardashian shared a snapshot of her vegan breakfast bowl, and this has surely left us drooling!





Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and posted a snapshot of an acai bowl. You can spot a red-coloured yoghurt base topped with chunks of mangoes, bananas, strawberries, kiwi, muesli, and dried coconut shreds in her bowl. Along with this, there is also a cup of hot tea. In the story, she wrote, "Acai bowl with a hot tea always makes me happy no matter what time of the day." Take a look at it here:

Isn't this looking yummy?! This isn't the first time that Kim Kardashian has shared about her breakfast spread. Just a few weeks ago, she was seen having a fruit bowl that caught the attention of many people. She served a colourful feast that included perfectly sliced fruits, including bananas, mangoes, and one more fruit. On the side, we could also make out what appeared to be granola, which was all sprinkled with seeds. In the caption of this story, she wrote, "Plant-based morning." You can read all about it here.

On the work front, Kim Kardashian was recently seen walking down the ramp for Balenciaga. The star stunned her fans in a black gown and black boots.