Social media has its own share of controversies and discussions erupting every now and then. We often see people sharing divided thoughts and opinions about various topics. Recently, a post by Kim Kardashian garnered mixed responses from viewers. The American media personality enjoys a huge fan following of 358 million on Instagram and regularly shares snippets from her lives for her fans. This time, she took to the photo-sharing application to post a series of throwback clicks from the time she cooked in the White House kitchen. Take a look:

In the carousel post by Kim Kardashian, we could see her posing in the kitchen at the White House in USA in photos that dated back to 2019. She was cutting a tomato kept on a huge chopping board. The dish that Kim Kardashian was eating and cooking was a grilled cheese sandwich. Her daughter North West could be seen relishing the sandwich in the throwback photos. "That one time in the White House kitchen when I actually cooked a grilled cheese...way before Chi's time," she wrote in the caption.





Meanwhile, there was also a note written by North West in the Instagram carousel. It appeared to be a description of Kim Kardashian as a mother. "My mom is 22 years old. She likes to sleep with me," wrote the then six-year-old in her note. As for the best thing that she cooks, the little girl wrote, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

A number of internet users reacted to the post by Kim Kardashian. Many found it hilarious that she did not cook and had her own chef. "I'm pretty sure you just posed for the picture and had the chef make the grilled cheese," commented one user. Meanwhile, others felt that she was still a better cook than her sister Kourtney. "She at least appears to know how to use a knife," wrote one user. Several others wondered why she was cutting up a tomato in the picture, that too for making a grilled cheese sandwich.





Apart from this food controversy, Kim Kardashian has regularly been sharing foodie updates on her handle. The celebrity was recently in Japan where she feasted on sushi, ice slush and a lot more. Take a look at some of her earlier foodie posts.

What did you think of the Kim Kardashian food controversy? Tell us in the comments.