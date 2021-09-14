The Met Gala 2021 is one of the biggest and most eagerly awaited events in the world of fashion. The ball is organised annually to raise funds for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Celebrities turn up in interesting and unique outfits which grab eyeballs all over the world. This year, the gala was taking place after a year of delay due to the pandemic. The theme for the event was 'In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion' and the stars did not disappoint.





There were several looks by Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Billie Ellish and rapper Lil Nas X which went viral in no time. Memes and funny pictures of these looks started doing the rounds on the internet. Food delivery applications Swiggy and Zomato shared hilarious foodie memes based on Met Gala looks. Pizza chain Dominos and delivery company Dunzo too joined in the fun. Take a look at the best memes from the Met Gala 2021:

Zomato chose Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's look for their meme. Kim Kardashian's all-black outfit which covered her entirely was one of the biggest hits in terms of meme content. Billie Ellish and Lil Nas X were some other celebrities whose looks made heads turn at the Met Gala.





Twitter users too hopped onto the meme bandwagon, sharing foodie memes based on the Met Gala looks.





Take a look at the best ones here:

Interestingly, the Met Gala 2021 also has an official meme correspondent known as @SaintHoax on Instagram and Twitter. What memes did you think of on seeing the Met Gala 2021 looks? Share your responses with us in the comments below.