For a swimmer, food is not just about eating enough. It has to keep up with the hours spent in the pool, help the body recover and provide enough fuel for the next session. For Vedaant Madhavan, that has meant a fairly unusual diet for a top-level swimmer.





Vedaant Madhavan has been spending years in the pool, long before most people knew him as actor R Madhavan's son. Born in 2005, the Indian freestyle swimmer has already won five gold medals at the Malaysian Open, besides medals at the Danish, Latvian and Thailand Opens. He has also represented India at the Commonwealth Youth Games.





Behind those performances is a daily routine that involves serious training, recovery and, of course, a lot of food.

Eggs Are A Big Part Of His Diet

Vedaant has spoken about his diet several times over the years. What makes it interesting is that he does not follow the usual meat-heavy diet that many people might expect from a professional swimmer. He is an eggetarian by choice, and eggs have been one of his biggest sources of protein.





When Vedaant was 15, he told Khaleej Times that he ate around 12 eggs a day for protein.





His breakfast at the time was an egg sandwich with juice. Eggs appeared again later in the day, including with his evening paratha or in another sandwich.





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His father, R Madhavan, has spoken about just how disciplined his son's eating habits are. According to The Times of India, he said Vedaant is 6'3", has a swimmer's build and follows such a disciplined routine that "even eating is an exercise for him."





Vedaant's lunch as a teenager was fairly straightforward. He told Khaleej Times that he would have lots of rice with palak, dal and eggs. He has also said that his diet was largely based on carbohydrates and protein because of the demands of swimming.





His evening meal was not complicated either. Vedaant said he would have paratha with eggs or another egg sandwich. For an athlete who trains heavily, these are not simply snack foods. They are part of a much larger daily intake designed around his training.





His diet has also included plenty of fluids and soups.

Protein Shakes Are Part Of The Routine

Eggs are not his only source of protein. Vedaant has spoken about having protein shakes alongside his regular meals. His father has also said that Vedaant started having protein shakes when he was around 12, as his swimming became more serious.





In a recent conversation with PTI, Vedaant said he has been working with a dietitian and paying more attention to his protein intake as he prepares for the 2026 Asian Games. He has also spoken about improving his overall diet, discipline and mindset as part of becoming a better athlete.





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For someone with such a strict routine, Vedaant's diet is not completely free of indulgence. He previously told The Times of India that he would have cheat meals because of the number of calories he burns through swimming. He mentioned having burgers or pizza on a Sunday night, with Monday being his day off.





Vedaant's diet has always had plenty of food, with eggs, carbohydrates and protein playing a major role.