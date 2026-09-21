If you have been planning a trip to China but are worried about finding vegetarian or Jain-friendly food, you are at the right place. A content creator has shared a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse of an elaborate vegetarian dining scene at Xiamen's Wuwei Natural Food, a Buddhist vegetarian restaurant.





The Michelin-star restaurant featured an all-vegetarian spread and even Jain-friendly options without onion and garlic.





“The food you see on my table, the more beautiful it looks, the more delicious it is,” she said.

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The meal began with a hawthorn berry and avocado dumpling. The dish was made with hawthorn berry and filled with avocado, and the creator called it ‘tasty.'





Next came Schezwan peppers, featuring green Schezwan pepper sauce wrapped in walnuts. The dish had a subtle flavour and aftertaste.





The spread also included fresh honey kernels with peas, made using peas and honey kernels, a local delicacy in China.

One of her favourite Chinese cuisines was lily bulb, a popular ingredient that was turned into a dessert. Its presentation caught the creator's attention, and she described it as “cute and subtle in flavour.”





The centrepiece of the meal was the six-treasure lotus soup. Designed to resemble a lotus pond, the dish featured ingredients including dry fruits and ginkgo nuts that looked like fish swimming in water.





The meal also included mashed potato with egg paste. The creator noted that eggs are consumed by some vegetarians in China.





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Another dish, described as mushroom paste with Pakistani rice, surprisingly contained no mushroom but was designed in such a way that it replicated its flavour.





The meal ended with a rose, lemon and basil seed drink.





Reflecting on the elaborate spread, the creator said, “Nothing is overwhelming. Everything is very balanced. I'm highly impressed. This is mind-blowing.”





If you're a vegetarian, vegan, or Jain traveller, feel free to travel to China, for food is not what you should be concerned about during your trip.