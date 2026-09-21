Chopsticks may look almost identical at first, but take a closer look and you will notice clear differences. China, Japan and South Korea have chopsticks unique to their culture.





They have now become familiar cutlery in restaurants around the world and many use them for everything from noodles and rice to sushi and other dishes.





Content creator Kelly Song explained that Chinese chopsticks are usually longer and have flat or blunt ends. They are commonly made from wood, bamboo or polished plastic. Their longer size is useful when people are sharing dishes placed in the middle of the table, as it makes it easier to reach the food. The shape of the tips also helps people pick up rice, noodles, dumplings and vegetables, especially when the food has sauce.

Japanese chopsticks are usually shorter and thinner than Chinese chopsticks. This shape makes it easier to pick up delicate foods such as tempura, raw fish and nori.





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Japanese chopsticks also have designs. Their pattern is made to match the neat and carefully arranged style of Japanese dining.





On the contrary, Korean chopsticks are commonly made from metal. They can be in a round or flat shape. In the past, silver chopsticks were used by Korean royalty because the metal can change colour when it comes into contact with certain harmful substances.





Over time, stainless steel became more common because it is easy to clean and can be sterilised in boiling water.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Korean chopsticks are too hard, they slip and slide everywhere. Wood is grippy and stays put.”





Another shared, “I'm Chinese and my wife is Korean and our compromise has been Japanese-esque chopsticks as the middle ground.”





“If you can use Korean chopstick then you can say you've mastered the chopstick skills. They are the final boss indeed and very hygenic,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Watching this made me realise the two kinds I have in my house and it's so cool.”





Another mentioned, “The reason Korean chopsticks are made of metal is that sanitary conditions were extremely poor, leading to the choice of metal, which is easy to wash.”





One more added, “Like silverware, metal chopsticks will often leave a metallic taste in your mouth due to an electrothermal or galvanic reaction to acids in your food or saliva, ruining the taste of the food.”





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So, the next time you eat Chinese, Korean or Japanese food, you can easily notice the different types of chopsticks and choose the one that matches the cuisine.