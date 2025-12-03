Green coffee has quietly slipped into the wellness conversation over the last few years. It may sound like a niche trend, but the idea behind it is far from new. At its core, green coffee is simply the raw, unroasted version of the beans most of us brew every morning. Yet its growing popularity comes from the belief that keeping the bean in its natural state preserves more beneficial plant compounds that roasting typically reduces. As people explore gentler sources of energy, functional beverages, and antioxidant-rich drinks, green coffee has found a steady following. Here's what you should know about it:

What Is Green Coffee?

Green coffee refers to the natural, unroasted coffee beans harvested from the coffee plant. Unlike the brown beans used for your daily cappuccino, these beans retain their pale green colour and most of their original chemical profile. Roasting gives coffee its distinct aroma and depth, but the heat also reduces certain antioxidants. Because green coffee is not roasted, these compounds remain more intact, which is why it often features in conversations about wellness and nutrition.





Green Coffee vs Regular Coffee

While both come from the same bean, their differences are shaped by roasting. Regular coffee is stronger, more aromatic and more caffeinated. Green coffee is milder, lighter in flavour and often chosen for its antioxidant potential rather than its taste. People who want a more intense caffeine boost may prefer roasted coffee, while those exploring functional beverages often gravitate toward green coffee.

Green Coffee differs from regular coffee in several ways

How Green Coffee Tastes And How It's Consumed

If you're expecting the bold, familiar kick of regular coffee, green coffee can be surprising. Its flavour is milder, more herbal and slightly grassy. In a way, it is closer to a light tea than a brewed espresso. People consume it in different ways: as whole beans boiled and strained, as powders dissolved in hot water, as instant premixes, or as capsules marketed as supplements. Many drink it plain, while others add lemon, honey or cinnamon to make the taste more approachable.





In recent times, green coffee received renewed interest when cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's father revealed that he includes it in his regular diet. The 28-year-old batter made headlines for his 17-kilo weight loss transformation some time ago. For players who spend long hours on the field, green coffee can offer a gentle boost without feeling too heavy. For Sarfaraz, it's probably just a practical choice that fits into his routine.

Potential Health Benefits Of Green Coffee

1. May Support Metabolism

Green coffee contains chlorogenic acids, which some studies suggest can slightly improve how the body processes fats and carbs. This doesn't cause dramatic weight loss, but it may offer gentle support.

2. Can Help Moderate Blood Sugar Spikes

Some early research shows that green coffee may help the body handle sugars more steadily after meals. This can be useful for people trying to manage their blood sugar alongside a healthy diet.

3. Provides Natural Antioxidants

Because the beans are not roasted, they retain more antioxidants. These compounds help combat everyday cell damage caused by stress, pollution and lifestyle factors.

4. Offers A Mild Energy Boost

Green coffee has caffeine, but usually less than regular coffee. This means it can provide a gentle lift in alertness without the strong "jolt" some people get from regular brews.

5. May Benefit Heart Health

Some studies show potential for slightly improved blood pressure or circulation. It's not a replacement for medication, but it may contribute to overall heart wellness when paired with healthy habits.





In short, green coffee may offer small, meaningful boosts when part of a balanced routine.





Possible Side Effects Of Green Coffee and Who Should Avoid It

Green coffee still contains caffeine, so sensitive individuals may experience jitteriness, digestive discomfort or disturbed sleep. People who are pregnant or breastfeeding, those on blood pressure or diabetes medications, and anyone with underlying health conditions should check with a doctor before adding it to their diet. Over-consumption, especially through concentrated supplements, can increase the risk of side effects.





There is no universal recommended dose, but experts generally suggest sticking to 1-2 cups a day if you're drinking it as a beverage. Supplements tend to contain higher concentrations of chlorogenic acids, so doses should be followed as per the packaging or medical advice.

Forms Of Green Coffee Available

Green coffee is sold as whole beans, powders, instant drink mixes, and capsules or tablets. When buying it, look for options that have:

Minimal additives

Clear mention of chlorogenic acid content

Transparent sourcing

Products without added sugar, if you're choosing premixes

How To Make Green Coffee at Home

You can brew green coffee from whole beans by boiling them and straining the liquid, though this takes a little time. Powdered versions are easier: simply mix with hot water and let it steep. Because the taste is naturally light and grassy, many people enhance it with lemon, honey or mild spices.





Green coffee can be a gentle, antioxidant-rich addition to your daily routine if you enjoy lighter beverages and want a mild caffeine option. It isn't a miracle drink. For many people, it offers a pleasant, functional alternative to regular coffee, especially when consumed in moderation.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.