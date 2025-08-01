In July 2025, global beverage manufacturing company Coca-Cola announced its plan to launch a new cane sugar variant in the United States after American President Donald Trump urged the company to return to using it in its beverages. This prompted curiosity amongst people around sugar and its counterpart. But this isn't just about one fizzy drink. In recent years, cane sugar has been seen returning to pantries because of its reputation for having a natural and clean taste. With more consumers questioning what's in their processed foods, cane sugar is seen as an opponent to regular, refined sugar. But what exactly is it, and how can you use it at home? Let's find out.





What Is Cane Sugar?

Cane sugar is a type of sucrose that's extracted directly from sugarcane. Once the juice is pressed out of the plant, it is heated, crystallised and dried to form the familiar white or golden grains. It is actually the same chemical compound as the regular refined sugar, but many people view it as a less processed version since cane sugar has a slightly off-white colour. Just like regular sugar, you can use it in everything from desserts to drinks if you run out of the former.

What Are The Benefits Of Cane Sugar Made From Sugarcane

As mentioned above, cane sugar is made directly from sugarcane. Here's how it affects your body:

1. Boosts Energy Instantly

Sugarcane is a natural source of simple carbohydrates, which are quickly digested and absorbed by the body, as per research published in 2015. A small amount of it can provide an almost immediate energy boost for a quick recharge during low blood sugar moments.

2. Packed With Antioxidants

The research points out that the juice derived from sugarcane is packed with antioxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids, which can help combat oxidative stress and may also support overall immune function.

3. May Help Cleanse The Liver

Sugarcane juice might help strengthen your liver and is usually seen as a remedy for jaundice, according to research. When you suffer from jaundice, your skin and eyes develop a yellow pigment that elevates levels of bilirubin. Sugarcane juice is considered a natural detoxifier that can help flush out toxins from your body and help it recover quickly.

4. Can Boost Hair And Skin Health

Sugarcane juice contains alpha-hydroxy acids and AHA, as per research published in 2018, which can help you achieve smoother skin and fight acne. It also helps with dandruff and gives your hair a healthy boost.

How To Use Cane Sugar At Home

You can use cane sugar in several ways at home. Here are some easy ideas for you to incorporate cane sugar into your daily life.

1. Use It To Bake Goods

Photo: Unsplash

Cane sugar gives moisture and structure to your baked goods, especially as compared to artificial sweeteners. It caramelises beautifully, which gives your baked goods golden crusts and gooey centres.

2. Sweeten Your Coffee Or Tea

Skip the artificial sweeteners. A teaspoon of cane sugar dissolves quickly and blends seamlessly into your morning chai or French press brew. It adds sweetness with the artificial aftertaste, which makes it perfect for both hot and iced beverages.

3. Make Cocktail Syrups And Mocktail Mixers

Become a professional bartender at home by making simple syrups using cane sugar. It is clean and has a mellow flavour. A dash of cane sugar syrup can help balance acidity with smooth sweetness.

4. Balance Sauces And Marinades

From spicy barbecue sauces to smooth glazes, a dash of cane sugar can bring out bold flavours. It helps sauces stick better to meats and veggies and gives a glossy finish.

5. Use It In Mithais

Instead of using your good old table sugar, use cane sugar to make desi treats like halwa, kheer, or chikki. Cane sugar adds depth and a slightly earthy tone to your homemade treats that pairs well with cardamom, saffron and other ghee-rich recipes.

6. Make Spice Blends

Cane sugar can make a delicious dry rub for meat, tofu, or even grilled veggies. It balances out heat and adds caramelisation during cooking, which gives them a deeper flavour.

Photo: Unsplash

Does Cane Sugar Taste Better?

Cane sugar tastes just like normal sugar, but its properties make the food taste richer and better. When you use cane sugar in baking or cooking, the dishes will have slightly more depth of flavour as compared to granulated sugar. But overall, the sugars taste very similar since both are byproducts of sugarcane only.





Is Cane Sugar Better Than White Sugar?

As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, cane sugar and white sugar are almost similar. The calorie content of both varieties is the same. Moreover, the metabolic outcomes of both types of sugar are similar. So, no. Cane sugar is not better than white sugar.

What Is The Difference Between Sugar And Cane Sugar?

Although they are both sucrose with the same chemical makeup, cane sugar and regular granulated sugar have one key difference: how they are processed. Cane sugar is made exclusively from sugarcane and is typically less refined, which allows it to retain more of the plant's natural molasses. This gives it a slightly larger crystal size and a subtle, distinctive flavour. Regular granulated sugar can come from either sugarcane or sugar beets and is processed more to remove all molasses, resulting in a neutral flavour and a pure white colour.