In winter, smog fills our cities, and your morning chai now comes with a side of coughing. Air pollution has very detrimental effects on our respiratory system and also increases the risk of chronic issues like cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes and skin problems. We may not be able to control the air quality beyond staying indoors and using air purifiers, but we can modify our diet for better protection. Nutrition is the key to a robust defence system within our body - let's see how we can give it a seasonal upgrade:

Eat To Beat The Pollution

Pollution is an invisible enemy that disrupts our bodies by causing oxidative stress, which affects each cell and can also cause DNA damage. Antioxidant-rich foods neutralise the free radicals and help protect our cells. Add these foods to your daily diet:

Leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables (think spinach, methi, amaranth, curry leaves, moringa, cabbage, broccoli). These are rich in vitamins C and E, as well as carotenoids that neutralise free radicals and support detoxification enzymes in the liver: your natural air filter. Citrus fruits, guava, and amla pack a vitamin C punch that helps regenerate protective antioxidants in your body. Vitamin C also protects the lining of our lungs. Omega-3 fats from fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia can dampen inflammation triggered by polluted air. Nuts and seeds add vitamin E, selenium, and zinc. These small nutrients play big roles in protecting lungs and skin from environmental damage.

A daily mix of vitamin C (100-200 mg), vitamin E (10-15 mg), and omega-3 fats (around 1 g ALA or 250 mg EPA/DHA) has been shown to improve the body's tolerance to particulate matter exposure. Simple swaps help: Add 1 tsp flaxseed powder to your morning smoothie or toss sesame seeds over vegetables. For a warm meal, try stir-fried cabbage with turmeric and lemon. Such dishes are low-effort, but high-impact.

Keep The Throat Clean And Calm

Our mouth, nose and throat are the first entry point of the pollutants and dry air. Keeping the throat moist, soothing any inflammation and boosting our immunity will help keep the first line of defence strong.

Ginger and turmeric, the traditional food warriors, are nature's anti-inflammatories. Add them to teas, soups, or even dals.

Honey (especially raw or manuka) coats the throat, and it has been attributed with antimicrobial benefits. A teaspoon a day in warm water can reduce irritation.

Vitamin C, one of the strongest antioxidants abundant in lemon, amla, guava, orange, bell peppers, kiwi, etc., strengthens mucosal immunity.

Yoghurt and probiotic drinks help maintain gut flora, which has almost 70% of our immunity army. A healthy gut keeps the immune system strong and indirectly supports respiratory health.

Avoid excess coffee, spicy foods, and chilled beverages - they dehydrate or irritate the throat lining. Try warm water with ginger and mulethi infusions. Ginger contains gingerol and shogaol, compounds that inhibit inflammatory pathways. Honey contributes trace antioxidants and supports the healing of mucous membranes. Start your day with warm water and honey or try it as a mid-day snack. A warm bowl of oats or daliya with some flaxseeds and a banana will soothe a dry or scratchy throat while providing nourishment.





Choose Nourishing Warm Drinks This Winter

Warm drinks help fight the cold, and when you choose good options, it improves your defences. Our kitchens are full of traditional brews that double as functional tonics:

Golden milk (haldi doodh): Turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, and milk is a comforting anti-inflammatory combo. Tulsi-ginger tea can boost respiratory health and clear nasal passages. Kesar badam milk is an antioxidant-rich indulgence loaded with vitamin E and healthy fats. Ajwain or jeera water supports digestion and relieves bloating common in winter. Apple-cinnamon infusion is a warming, sweet, and soothing tea substitute which provides a high dose of antioxidants.

Combining curcumin in turmeric with piperine from black pepper boosts the antioxidant enzyme activity. Literature teaches us that gingerols from ginger reduce airway inflammation. Nuts and seeds add Vitamin E, zinc and magnesium, which are critical for our immunity. Try to add one of these on a daily basis.





Pollution, cold air, and sore throats are part of the season; make your food the first line of defence. Add colour, choose warm and hot fluids, and use simple spices for their healing powers to combat the effects of this weather.





