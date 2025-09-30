In the world of health and wellness, celebrities often set the tone for what becomes the next big trend. From green smoothies to detox juices, the drinks they swear by are not just about looking good. They are also about feeling energised, improving digestion, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Many of these concoctions are easy to prepare at home, since they use everyday ingredients like fruits, veggies, herbs, seeds and spices. What makes them stand out is how they combine taste with functionality. They offer various possible health benefits, ranging from better skin health to weight management. Here's a closer look at some of these celeb-approved drinks that have received interest lately:

7 Healthy Drinks To Add To Weight Loss Diet:

1. Neha Dhupia's Anti-Inflammation Brew

Neha Dhupia recently revealed that she is taking on a 21-day wellness challenge. Thus, she started her mornings with a homemade anti-inflammatory drink. The recipe, developed with her dietitian, combines raw turmeric, ginger, black pepper and nigella seeds, all blended with water and frozen into cubes. Each morning, she drops one into hot water and stirs in MCT or coconut oil for an added health boost. Neha encouraged her followers to try the drink as part of their own daily wellness routine. Read the full recipe here.

How This Drink Can Support Weight Loss:

Turmeric and ginger in this drink are known to calm inflammation and aid digestion, which can support weight management. Black pepper helps the body absorb turmeric better, while MCT or coconut oil can keep you feeling full.

2. Masaba Gupta's Retinol Juice

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta recently posted about "retinol juice" on her Instagram stories. Her drink contained carrot, ginger, orange, lemon and a dash of turmeric (which are ingredients naturally rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C). These nutrients are often linked to healthy skin, improved collagen production and a natural glow. The juice has become a trend among wellness enthusiasts, thanks to its refreshing taste and beauty benefits. But it can also be a good addition to weight loss diets. Find out how to make retinol juice here.

How This Drink Can Support Weight Loss:

This juice is rich in fibre and vitamin C. It's light, hydrating and can make you feel full for longer. Ginger and turmeric may also support metabolism, making it a refreshing option for weight loss.





Also Read: Chef Natasha Gandhi Reveals How She Lost 10 Kilos In 6 Months





3. Sara Tendulkar's Matcha-Protein Smoothie

Sara Tendulkar recently shared a recipe for an interesting "matcha-protein smoothie." The nourishing concoction was sweetened using dates. She also incorporated ingredients that can boost skin health. Such a drink could especially help people who are trying to balance their fitness needs with busy schedules. Check out Sara Tendulkar's drink recipe here.

How This Drink Can Support Weight Loss:

Matcha provides caffeine and antioxidants that can give your metabolism a small boost. The protein keeps you full, helps maintain muscle and reduces cravings. This mixture of elements makes for a satisfying sip that is suitable for a weight-loss diet.





4. Soha Ali Khan's Ash Gourd Juice

Soha Ali Khan swears by ash gourd, also called white pumpkin or petha, to kickstart her mornings. She prepares the juice by blending the vegetables with water, straining it, and adding a touch of lemon and salt. Soha mentioned that she takes it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, which aligns with how wellness experts recommend consuming it. Read more about Soha Ali Khan's petha juice here.

How This Drink Can Support Weight Loss:

Ash gourd juice is very low in calories but high in water, which makes it a great fit for a weight loss diet. It hydrates the body and supports digestion. Taken on an empty stomach, it can help control appetite throughout the day.





5. Malaika Arora's ABC Juice

Malaika Arora is a longtime fan of the classic ABC juice, which combines apple, beetroot and carrot. It is often enhanced with ginger for extra zing. She shared that she usually drinks it mid-morning, around 10 a.m., as part of her wellness ritual. Malaika credits it for keeping her skin glowing and her energy levels steady throughout the day. Over time, the drink has gained popularity among her followers as an easy-to-make, colourful elixir. Click here to learn more.

How This Drink Can Support Weight Loss:

Apple, beetroot and carrot combine to make a fibre-rich, nutrient-dense drink. Ginger adds digestive benefits and a light boost to metabolism. The juice is satisfying but not heavy, making it a smart mid-morning treat to replace a high-calorie snack.





Also Read: From Kapil Sharma To Bhumi Pednekar: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Dropped Serious Weight, And How They Did It





6. Alaya F's Chia-Lemon-Honey Drink

Alaya F begins her mornings with a hydrating mixture of chia seeds soaked in water, lemon juice and honey. She calls it her "healthy morning drink," emphasising how it helps her feel refreshed and light. Alaya credits this ritual for keeping her metabolism active and energy levels stable throughout the day. It's a simple blend, but one that aligns with her overall fitness-conscious lifestyle. Read the recipe for this healthy drink here.

How This Drink Can Support Weight Loss:

Chia seeds swell up in water, creating a filling texture that helps reduce overeating. Lemon adds freshness and vitamin C, while a little honey gives natural sweetness. It's a light, hydrating drink that supports digestion and keeps hunger in check.





7. Reese Witherspoon's Green Smoothie on the Go

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has a go-to smoothie that she relies on, especially while travelling. Her recipe combines green apple, banana, lemon juice and leafy greens like spinach. In the past, she has shared a longer recipe for a green smoothie, too. She has spoken about how it helps her stay balanced after long trips or indulgent meals. Its simplicity and portability make it perfect for hectic schedules.

How This Drink Can Support Weight Loss:

Packed with fibre, vitamins and natural sweetness, the smoothie is an easy way to sneak in extra greens. It is low in calories but high in fibre and nutrients. It helps control cravings, steadies energy levels and replaces heavier food options when on the go.





Click here to discover more celeb-approved healthy drinks.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.