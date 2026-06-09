At a time when trendy coffee shops and speakeasies flood our Instagram feeds, an elegant restaurant in Hinganigada - a quiet village in Pune district - has quietly earned a spot on Prix Versailles' list of the world's most beautiful restaurants for 2026. Tucked within Hotel Irada, a working winery, Rosso is part of the Marriott Bonvoy Design Hotels portfolio. Its setting alone makes it stand apart - a restored neoclassical estate that was once a billionaire's mansion, now surrounded by lush vineyards and a reserve forest.

What is Prix Versailles?

Prix Versailles is a globally recognised architecture and design award that celebrates outstanding structures across categories such as hotels, museums, airports, and stadiums. Each year, it spotlights projects that blend aesthetic excellence with cultural significance. In 2026, the restaurant category features destinations from across the world, including China, Egypt, South Africa, Switzerland, and India.





Also Read:This Pune Restaurant Is Featured Among World's Most Beautiful Restaurants For 2026

What Makes Rosso So Beautiful?

The charm of Rosso's setting lies in Hotel Irada, which brings new life to a historic manor. The estate has been reimagined as a contemporary luxury retreat, complete with vineyard trails and immersive experiences rooted in nature. Expansive decks open out to sweeping vineyard views, creating the perfect setting for slow, unhurried evenings.





Inside, the design blends mid-century modern sensibilities with curated global influences. Vintage pieces sourced from Le Puces in Paris sit alongside artworks and artefacts from across India, resulting in a layered, thoughtfully composed aesthetic.





Hotel Irada is also featured in the Michelin Guide's list of hotels for 2026, further cementing its growing reputation on the global stage.

Photo Credit: Instagram/prixversailles

Interiors Of Rosso, Hotel Irada's Signature Restaurant

Designed by Humming Tree Architects, Rosso's interiors weave together Indian and Mediterranean influences. The space features green marble surfaces, polished wood, and distinctive Solomonic columns, paired with warm-toned furnishings that subtly echo Italian Baroque design. Large windows invite natural light in and frame uninterrupted views of the surrounding vineyards, ensuring the outdoors remains central to the dining experience.





The restaurant itself is sleek and refined, a composition of gleaming materials, art-lined walls and expansive vistas that add to its visual appeal.

Photo Credit: Instagram/prixversailles

Food At Rosso

Rosso's menu focuses on Southern Italian cuisine, with dishes that reflect both simplicity and depth of flavour. The culinary offering mirrors the warmth and elegance of the space, with thoughtfully curated plates that highlight seasonal ingredients.





A meal here could begin with a refreshing fennel and citrus salad, followed by dishes such as truffle-infused tomato brie or grilled salmon served with a caper-Riesling sauce. Desserts lean towards indulgence, with tiramisu rounding off the experience on a classic note.

Photo Credit: Instagram/prixversailles

The menu extends beyond these highlights, featuring a wide selection of pizzas, pastas, and several well-considered vegetarian options. There is a clear emphasis on balance - flavours that feel bright and coastal, reminiscent of the Amalfi region, while still carrying a touch of familiarity for Indian diners.





Beyond the food, Rosso offers an atmosphere that encourages diners to slow down. It is the kind of restaurant that lends itself to long, relaxed meals, whether it's a leisurely evening with family or a quiet escape amid the vineyards. The combination of setting, design and cuisine is what sets it apart, making it not just a place to dine, but a destination in itself.