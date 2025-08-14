Ghee is an inseparable part of Indian kitchens. Thick and golden, packed with a nutty aroma, it can turn bland dishes into a tasty feast. Drizzle some ghee on steaming dal and boom – the lentils feel richly comforting. Similarly, add a spoonful to piping hot plain rice, and the buttery fragrance engulfs you with every bite. And let us not forget ghee's generous contribution to sweets like laddoos or halwas, making them extra indulgent.





But have you ever wondered how ghee looks under a microscope? Well, tech and science expert Suraj Radhakrishnan recently conducted an experiment and enlightened viewers with the amazing results on Instagram. The text layout in the video read, “Ghee under the microscope is pure magic.”





Suraj Radhakrishnan explained the phenomenon in detail in his caption. He wrote, “Ghee Under the Microscope – A Hidden Crystal World! Ever wondered why ghee becomes grainy or granular in cold weather? When ghee cools down, the saturated fats in it — mainly palmitic acid and stearic acid — start to solidify and crystallise. These fat molecules organize into needle-like or plate-like crystals, which give ghee its familiar grainy texture in winter.”

The microbiology expert added, “Under the microscope, these crystals appear as beautiful, intricate structures, sometimes even showing birefringence (rainbow-like shine under polarised light). This process is completely natural and a sign of pure, traditional ghee — not a defect! The shape and size of the crystals depend on the cooling rate, the composition of fat and the storage temperature. Granular ghee is often considered more flavorful and pure in Indian kitchens.”

“Never imagined ghee like this before,” exclaimed a user. “What about coconut oil?” asked another.





“I was today years old when I learned what ghee was,” admitted someone else. “It looks like a flowing lake full of beautiful crystals,” pointed out one person.





“Wow, this reminds me of the colours of peacock feathers,” noted an individual. “My love for ghee doubled now,” admitted a ghee-lover.





So far, the video has received close to 2 million views.