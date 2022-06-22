As humans, it is our basic curiosity to get to know other cultures. And when this exploration of cultures comes through food, there is nothing like it! We take a step into their heritage and see how differently things our cooked. We also get to explore a new taste that we otherwise can't have. And you know who was recently seen doing the same? Parineeti Chopra! The actress is a hardcore foodie who often shares about her indulgences. Whenever she is travelling, she makes it a point to share about her food as well. That's also the reason why you will find her having all kinds of delicacies!





Recently, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress was in Odisha and shared a snapshot of her food in a post. Parineeti shared a series of photos where first you can see her dressed in a beautiful blue saree. Among these photos, you can also see her relishing Pakhala Bhaat. For the unversed, Pakhala Bhaat is a dish made by fermenting rice. It is excellent for digestion and brings freshness during the summer season. Along with this bhaat dish, you can also spot seven different types of sabzis and chopped cucumber and onions. In the post, she wrote, "What a lovely evening meeting the people of Odisha (and hogging on the local food as always)." Take a look at it here:

Doesn't it look simply delicious? The Pakhala Bhaat is an easy recipe to make. As we said before, this dish is best savoured during the summer, so there is nothing better to try it out in this blazing heat! This dish will lighten your stomach and give you a fulfilling feeling. And just like Parineeti, you can pair this with several side dishes! Check out the recipe below:





Pakhala Bhaat Recipe: Here's How To Make Pakhala Bhaat

In a bowl, take cooked rice, add cold water, curd, salt, ginger, curry leaves, and cumin powder and mix this well. Then top it with green chillies and coriander leaves! Your dish is ready in no time.





For the full recipe of this Odia famous Pakhala Bhaat, click here.





