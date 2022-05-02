We all agree that art has numerous forms. We not only see it as a painting, sculpture or architecture; one can interpret art in almost anything. And for us, art comes in food. From stunning food presentations to chefs creating chocolate structures and whatnot, food art has surely become a genre that people have begun to explore. The idea of food art presumably arose as a result of the blending of various cuisines, allowing for creative uses of multiple materials and dishes. Thanks to experimental food enthusiasts and social media, we get to see some gorgeous food art! Talking about the same, recently, an artist has been doing rounds on the internet for her creation of painting a Maggi! Her painting has caught the attention of many people and is also being widely shared.





Ever since the artist uploaded this photo, it has received nine thousand likes, 608 retweets and several comments! Even the official handle of Twitter India Maggi gave their reaction to the painting. They said, "This picture has surely taken our 'Dil.' Keep showing the #maggilove."

Many others have also commented on the post. One user wrote, "At the first glance, it looked like original pack but after zooming in, this is some serious painting." Another user added, "This is brilliant!" Someone also said, "The shadow is absolute class!"





Many people also couldn't believe that it was an actual painting. A person wrote, "I just scrolled thinking someone posted picture of Maggi packet but then read the caption! Wonderful man!" Another person added, "I looked at the picture without the title and thought someone might be posting something nostalgic."





That's not all. Earlier, the artist had created a painting of filter coffee and posted about the same. That post had gone viral and received 58.9K likes! Check it out here:





What do you think about her work? Let us know in the comments below!