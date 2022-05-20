When it comes to fast food- burgers, fries, and an aerated drink is the classic combination that we all opt for. We have been relishing these items for years and never get bored of them. In fact, many of us even have our own favourite choice of burgers that we always go for. But, do you love having burgers so much that you would eat them every day? That kind of seems a bit too much, right? Well, a man in the United States is so fond of McDonald's burgers that he has created a world record. Yes, you read that right! According to Guinness World Records, Wisconsin resident, Don Gorske has eaten one burger every day for the past 50 years, totalling more than 32,340 as of last August.





On May 17, he ate a Big Mac at a local McDonald's in Fond du Lac to commemorate the 50th anniversary. "Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs," the outlet said on a board outside to greet him. The letters D-O-N were copied from a McDonald's sign. Guinness World Records also declared on its website that Donald Gorske is "The King of Big Macs."





They even made a post for him on the official Instagram of Guinness World Records. They wrote, "Donald's record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime was first officially recognised in 1999 at 15,490. Since then, his record has more than doubled." Check out the full post here:

Mr Gorske takes burger eating seriously, as seen by the fact that each container and each receipt are sorted by year in boxes and pouches. He even keeps track of his regularity by writing it down on a daily calendar. According to Guinness World Records, Mr Gorske enjoys good health despite having eaten almost 30,000 burgers. He attributes it to a daily walk of roughly six miles.