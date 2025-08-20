A video about Bengaluru's Vidyarthi Bhavan shared by an American-Indian vlogger couple has gone viral on social media and got many people talking. The reel was shared by @deepakandhannah - Hannah is from the USA, and Deepak is from India. Their post revealed that they have been living together in Bangalore for one and a half years so far. Recently, they finally went to the iconic restaurant (Vidyarthi Bhavan) and tasted some of the signature offerings there. Hannah shared ratings for each of them, along with her candid views.





"I was so excited to try their famous masala dosa, but it wasn't what we were expecting," Hannah said. "The texture was nearly perfect. Yet we found it a bit oily and lacking in flavour," she added. She rated it 7/10. Hannah was all praise for the coconut chutney and said it was "delicious" and "plentiful." She was fascinated by the "unique" utensil used to pour it into the bowls on their table. She rated it 9/10. Next, she and Deepak tasted Uddina Vada with sambar. "This was decent, but again, nothing special. 7.5/10," Hannah declared.





At Vidyarthi Bhavan, they also tried Khara Bath (a savoury semolina-based dish popular in Karnataka). Hannah said they loved this particular delicacy, rating it 10/10. She said it was the best one they have had in Bangalore. Deepak and Hannah ended their meal with South Indian filter coffee. "Honestly, it wasn't that good. 6 out of 10," she commented. However, she didn't end the video on that note. She admired the server's ability to balance 20 dosas at once using only his two arms. She added, "They are incredibly skilled, and just this alone is reason to come back. So maybe it wasn't what we expected, but what do you guys think?" Watch the complete viral video below:

Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"Yup, this was a really iconic place before, but nowadays food is not at all good and overpriced."





"Their coffee is awesome! Maybe you had it on their bad day."





"Don't miss one more eatery, CTR @ Malleshwaram for yummy benne masala dose."





"Thanks for the truth. I have been saying this to my friends for a very long time."





"Looks a bit burnt as compared to how I had seen in other videos."





"Thank you for your honest food review. People have overrated this place."





"One overrated place, in addition to CTR. There are dosas 1000 times more tasty than these in other places - however, never underestimate the power of sentimentality and nostalgia to overrule logic and rational thinking!"

