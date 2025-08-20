Neena Gupta often shares candid foodie moments from her daily life on her Instagram handle. From wholesome cooking videos to sneak peeks into her morning meals, she loves to post different types of foodie updates. One of her most recent videos revealed her go-to snack while travelling by flight. It shows Neena Gupta seated near a gate inside an airport and relishing what she calls a "roti roll." She explains that she carries this snack because flights are often late and outside food is unpredictable. She also points out the simple tiffin box in which she stores the rolls.





Neena Gupta lists the ingredients used for making this healthy travel snack. It contains potato, paneer, onion, capsicum, and tomato. All of them are wrapped inside a roti to make a quick roll that travels well. Sounds like a treat rich in fibre and nutrients, doesn't it? "It's very nice," Neena Gupta says. "I think it's a very good idea. Try it," she advises viewers with a smile. Take a look at her video below:







Before this, Neena Gupta shared a recipe for a comforting roti pizza that one can quickly make at home. It was topped with everyday ingredients, including sweet potato, onions, paneer (instead of regular cheese) and more. She explains each step clearly and guides the viewers on how to carefully prepare this wholesome snack. Read more about Neena Gupta's homemade pizza recipe.





Curious to explore more recipes shared by Neena Gupta? We have a compilation of delicious veg ones that can inspire your next meal. It includes dishes like Moong Dal With Dill Leaves, Ghiya Channa, and Lauki Sabzi, among others. Read about Neena Gupta's recipes here.