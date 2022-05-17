We can all agree that art takes many forms. Art can be interpreted in various ways, including painting, sculpture, and architecture. Art comes in the form of food for us. Food art has certainly been a field that people have begun to explore - from spectacular food presentations to chefs building chocolate structures and so on. Food art is thought to have evolved as a result of the mingling of many cuisines, allowing for the creative usage of multiple materials and dishes. We get to see some beautiful food art thanks to experimental food enthusiasts and social media! Recently, one such food art has taken over the internet by storm. This time, a woman's painting of pav bhaji has caught the attention of many people.





The woman, who goes by the Instagram handle name, @ruandchai, posted the entire making of her pav bhaji painting. In the video, she first shows a blank canvas and then makes a plate on it. In the next shot, you can see her forming pav, bhaji and onions. In the post, she wrote, "Pav bhaji is not just food, it is an emotion! I have been wanting to paint this since so long. You have no idea how much I was hungry all the time while painting it!" Check out the full post here:





Looks amazing, doesn't it? Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 3.3 million times, and has 249K views and hundreds of comments! One person wrote, "The last frame in this reel shows how realistic this painting is. It shows your fineness in your work. You are simply great as always." Another person said, "Looks so good and realistic!"











Someone also added, "The reflection of pav & onions and that detail. It looks real at the end. You proved it, log apne premi k yaad mein kavita likhte hai hum painters apne premi (food) ki yaad mein uski painting banate hai. (The reflection of pav and onions and that detail. It looks real at the end. You proved that people write poems in memory of their lovers; we painters create our love for food in a painting.)





A user also said, "Pav bhaji is my favourite and true, it's an emotion. The painting looks so realistic. You are amazing!"











What do you think about this art? Let us know in the comments below!