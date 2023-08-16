The internet is a treasure trove of wild food experiments. We have witnessed egg pani puri, chocolate dosa, and even rasgulla chai. But just when you thought you'd seen it all, a new contender has arrived, and it's even more disgusting. And no, it's not just us saying it - it is the opinion of people all over. So, what's this daring combination? Brace yourself, because it's fried cockroaches paired with zesty tomato chilli sauce. It might sound unbelievable, but a trending video on Instagram is proof enough. The clip shows a woman devouring fried cockroaches without hesitation. This latest culinary adventure has certainly stirred a reaction - and it's not for the faint-hearted.

This trending video begins with a sizzling wok, where onions and chillies are being fried in hot oil. But here's where things get intriguing - the last addition to this unusual mix is none other than cockroaches. Yes, you read that right. Once the cockroaches get cooked to a crisp, the dish is accompanied by a small bowl of tomato chilli sauce. What happens next is both astonishing and a bit daring. Just like dipping fries in ketchup, a brave lady picks up a fried cockroach, takes a plunge into the tomato chilli sauce, and takes a bite. The caption, along with the video, reads, "You can taste fresh cockroaches in spicy sauce. Eat or pass?" Take a look at this unbelievable video below:

The comments section of this post was buzzing with a mix of reactions. "Anybody who eats cockroaches deserves to be exiled from the world," a user commented. Another person wrote, "Add extra spice so you won't taste the disgusting insects." In addition, there were many comments like "Hard pass," "Yuck," "Disgusting," and "Next pandemic soon."

What are your views on this video? Share with us in the comments section.