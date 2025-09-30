World Food India 2025, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), concluded on a historic note with investment commitments of unprecedented scale.





Over the course of the four-day event, 26 leading domestic and global companies signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth a total of Rs 1,02,046.89 crore, marking one of the largest investment announcements in India's food processing sector, said an official release from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.





These MoUs are projected to generate direct employment for over 64,000 people and create indirect opportunities for more than 10 lakh individuals, reinforcing the government's vision of positioning India as a global hub for food processing.

The MoUs were signed by some of the most prominent names in the sector, including Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., The Coca-Cola System in India, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), Fair Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Lulu Group), Nestle India Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd., B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., ABIS Foods & Proteins Pvt. Ltd., ACE International Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Agristo Masa Pvt. Ltd., Tiwana Nutrition Global Pvt. Ltd., Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt. Ltd., Indian Poultry Alliance Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Allana Consumer Products Ltd., Olam Food Ingredients, AB InBev, Cremica Food Park Pvt. Ltd., Dairy Craft, Sundex Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Naso Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Bluepine Foods. The commitments span across diverse segments such as dairy, meat and poultry, packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, spices and condiments, confectionery, edible oils, fruits and vegetables, and ready-to-eat products.





A significant highlight of these partnerships is their pan-India footprint, with investments spread across multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and the North-Eastern region.





This wide geographic distribution ensures that the benefits of these investments are equitably shared, bringing opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and local communities across diverse regions of the country.





Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation partner, assisted the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in signing these MoUs.

World Food India 2025 has not only attracted record investment commitments but also reaffirmed India's position as a trusted global destination for food processing. The event has laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth, innovation, and international collaboration, further consolidating India's leadership in shaping the future of global food systems. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), in partnership with Invest India, will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders to facilitate these investments and ensure their effective implementation.



