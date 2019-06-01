World Milk Day 2019: Date, Theme, History And Significance 

Highlights World Milk Day was first established by the FAO in the year 2001

Today is World Milk Day, which is celebrated all over the world to mark the contributions of the dairy sector to economic development, farmers, and nutrition. As per the official website of World Milk Day, "In 2001, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) selected June 1st as World Milk Day, which celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition." One of the main reasons to celebrate this day is to highlight the importance to the nutritional value of milk and how dairy industry adds to the livelihood of hundreds and thousands of people around the world. The day brings our attention to recognise the importance of this global food and how it is such an imperative part of our diet.











Theme Of World Milk Day

The theme for World Milk Day 2019 is "Drink Milk: Today & Everyday." The aim is to educate people about the importance of milk in our life and society. Milk is one of the global foods, which is celebrated as a superfood all around the globe, figuratively and literally. The day highlights the importance of the dairy product and how we can include it in our daily diet.

In the previous years, World Milk Day was commemorated by organising farm visits, seminars, school activities - plays, workshops, educational trips - concerts, marathons, family runs along with various other events. Many big and small organisations organised drives to donate milk to schools, food banks, giving out milk bars and holding nutrition conferences.





History And Significance Of World Milk Day

World Milk Day was first established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation in the year 2001. June 1st was chosen on the basis of how the various nations were celebrating this day. Since a number of countries were already celebrating a national milk day on or around this time, it was decided that World Milk Day should be celebrated on June 1st. As per FAO official website, "The Day provides an opportunity to focus attention on milk and to publicise activities connected with milk and the milk industry. The fact that many countries choose to do this on the same day lends additional importance to individual national celebrations and shows that milk is a global food."





Each year new countries are joining to celebrate this day and in the year 2018, over 586 events were held in 72 countries, as per FAO report. World Milk Day puts a lot of attention on milk and does a great job in publicising activities connected with the milk industry.







