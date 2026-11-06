Popular review platform Yelp has released its inaugral list of the top 100 Indian restaurants in the United States and California has emerged as the state with the most entries. A total of 10 restaurants from California appeared on the list, more than any other state in the country.

The ranking includes Indian food spots from several parts of the US, including large cities and smaller towns. These restaurants have received great reviews from customers for their food and service.

Indian food also appeared in Yelp's 2026 food trend report. Searches for Indian food buffets increased by 437% in 2026, while people looking for Indian tiffin services went up by 76%. Butter chicken also gained more attention.

Yelp prepared the ranking by looking at customer reviews and ratings. Here is a look at the complete ranking.

California leads Yelp's list of the top 100 Indian restaurants in the US ranking with 10 restaurants, including LA Indian Cuisine in Castaic, Zen Curry and Grill in Temecula, Hot N Chili in San Clemente, Himali Bistro in Burlingame, Mirchi Indian Cuisine in Newbury Park, Great Indian Kitchen in Valencia, Blvd Indian Restaurant in Woodland Hills, Taste of Himalaya in Jackson, Tandoori Eats in Los Angeles and Taj Cafe in Fontana.

North Carolina comes next with seven restaurants. These include Lime & Lemon in Chapel Hill, Curry Gate 2 in Charlotte, Bombay Curry, Masala House and Mustang House in Raleigh, Curry Palace in Burlington and Curry and Noodle in Winston Salem.

Florida also has seven entries, such as Tikka Indian Cuisine in Venice, Mesa in Jacksonville, Masala Mantra in Cape Coral, India King Tandoori & Wine in Clearwater, Imli Indian Kitchen & Bar in Ormond Beach, Arun's Indian Kitchen in Coral Springs and Turmeric Indian Bar & Grill in Sarasota.

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Colorado's six favourite Indian restaurants are Haldi Indian Cuisine and Bar in Aurora, Unique Indian Cuisine in Denver, Haveli Indian Cuisine and Saffron Indian Fusion Flair in Littleton, Bengal Tiger Indian Restaurant & Bar in Westminster and Turmeric Indian Cuisine in Colorado Springs.

Pennsylvania entries includes Nalan Indian Cuisine in Lemoyne, Tikka N Wrapz in Pittsburgh, Cumin N Eat in Allentown, Hamir's Indian Fusion in York and India Cafe in Chambersburg.

Texas and Virginia have four restaurants each, including Spice Station in Kingsville, Herbs Indian Cuisine in Hurst, Aga's Restaurant & Catering in Houston, Gurkhaas Grill and Bar Indian Restaurant in Pearland, Jannat Indian Cuisine in Henrico, Khukuri Nepali Cuisine in Front Royal, Train to Mumbai – Farm Indian Kitchen in Lovettsville and Himalayan Grill in Haymarket.

New York's entries include Raj Saffron House in Syracuse, Atithi Indian Cuisine in Brooklyn and Cloves Indian Cuisine, Ambo and Sathi in New York City.

Utah has Mumbai House in Park City, Little India in American Fork, Red Fort Cuisine of India in St. George and another Mumbai House in Salt Lake City.

Missouri has Maaji's Street Kitchen in Saint Ann, India Clay Oven in Branson and Seva Cuisine of India in Kansas City.

Maryland has Royal Taj in Columbia, Tandoor Spice in Woodstock and Harbor Tandoor in Baltimore.

Nevada's restaurants are Rutba Indian Kitchen and Taste of Gujarat in Las Vegas, Bawarchi Indian Cuisine in Sparks and Maharaja Royal Bites in Reno.

Oregon features Fusion Curry Pizza and Shera Indian Food in Portland, along with Himalayan Restaurant in Coos Bay.

Georgia, Illinois, Hawaii, Kentucky and New Jersey also feature restaurants on the Yelp's list.

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Georgia's restaurants include Medi's Mediterranean Fusion in Macon, Himalayan Curry Kitchen in Richmond Hill and Rice n' Pie in Berkeley Lake.

Illinois includes Qcurrys Indian Kitchen in Wheaton and Curry A La Flambe in Glen Ellyn.

Hawaii has Cafe Turmeric in Hanalei and New Kamana Kitchen in Honolulu.

Kentucky features Jot India Restaurant in Newport and India Oven in Bowling Green, while New Jersey has Bombay River in Red Bank.

The remaining restaurants are spread across several other states and cities. These include Aromas Of India in Williston and Namaste Garden in Essex Junction, Vermont, Star Indian Cuisine in Omaha, Nebraska, Plume Algiers in New Orleans, Louisiana, VEGZ in Washington, D.C, Mayas Kitchen Indian Cuisine and City of Spice in Phoenix, Arizona, Himalayan Flavor in Pocatello, Idaho, Yak & Yeti Himalayan Cuisine in Fishers, Indiana, Star of India in Ferndale, Michigan, Grand India in Salem, New Hampshire, Namaste Indian Cuisine in Tupelo, Mississippi, Durbar Indian and Nepalese Bistro in Cheyenne, Wyoming, India Clay Oven Bar and Grill in Bismarck, North Dakota, Curry & Momo Himalayan Restaurant in Glendale, Wisconsin, Himalayan Kitchen in Somerville, Massachusetts, Swad in Riverside, Rhode Island, and Himalaya Cafe in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.