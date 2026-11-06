Festivals are incomplete without traditional Indian sweets, and adding a homemade touch makes them even more special. If you are thinking of giving a delicious twist to festive celebrations, there is no better way to do it than preparing a batch of Sanjeev Kapoor's famous khoya kurmura barfi. Why buy from the marketm when you can easily serve homemade mithai to your family and guests?

Made with rich khoya and crunchy kurmura, this delightful sweet treat brings together indulgent flavours. Let's take a look at the recipe:





Ingredients

2 ½ cups grated mawa (khoya)

1½ cups puffed rice (kurmura)

2-3 tbsps ghee for greasing

4 tbsps Sugar Free Green Powder (37.6 grams)

½ tsp green cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder

1 tbsp chopped cashew nuts to sprinkle

1 tbsp slivered pistachios to sprinkle

1 tbsp slivered almonds to sprinkle

Sugar (156 grams)

Method of Preparation

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Start by heating 1 tablespoon ghee in a non-stick pan; add puffed rice and roast till it gets crisp. Transfer the roasted puffed rice to a plate and allow it to cool. Heat the remaining ghee in the same pan and add mawa to it. Sauté for 2-3 minutes on low heat and add Sugar Free Green Powder and mix well. Cook it on low heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring continuously.

Next, add the roasted puffed rice to it and mix well. After mixing, add green cardamom powder, cashew nuts, slivered pistachios, and slivered almonds, and combine well. A mixture of mixed seeds can be used along with nuts to add more health to the recipe.

Transfer the mixture into a greased burfi tray and spread evenly. Sprinkle cashew nuts, pistachios, and almonds. Gently press the mixture with the back of the spoon. Keep the mixture aside to set for 2-3 hours. Cut into squares, arrange on a serving plate and serve.

According to the chef, the entire recipe takes around 20 to 30 minutes to make, and it serves 4 people.

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