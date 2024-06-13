Baking and then decorating a cake is nothing less than an art. Agreed? Well, we do too. From 3D rice paper flowers and hyper-realistic ones to Persian-style cakes, the internet is flooded with eccentric decorative ideas. Well, let's just add another to the list. Presenting “Terrazzo Cheesecake”. Inspired by multi-hued flooring, this cake features a pattern of colourful patches. Now, an Instagram food page dropped a video showing its making. How does it look? As lively as the spring season. The clip opens to show the baker adding chopped colourful jellies to white cheese cream. If you are wondering, these different coloured jellies included varied flavours like kiwi, raspberry, lemon and blueberry. The video shows a mould with pressed crumbs in the bottom, kept atop the butter paper. Next up, the baker can be seen pouring the jelly-mixed cheese cream into it. Before keeping the tray in the refrigerator, the baker can be seen levelling the mixture to let it settle.





Voila! Your terrazzo cheesecake is ready. But before serving, the baker makes sure to make it look more appealing. She goes on to decorate it with whipped cream and edible flowers, brightening up this sweet treat even further. In the caption, the baker shared a detailed note talking about the making of this cake. Pointing out the making of the crust in the bottom, she wrote, “Crush the biscuits until they resemble fine sand. Melt the butter, add the brown sugar, and mix it together with the crushed biscuits. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom. Place it in the fridge.”

Talking about the cheese cream, she wrote, “Whip together the sour cream, heavy cream, and cream cheese until fluffy. The mixture will be runny before it thickens. Add the cooled pineapple juice mixture and whisk until combined. Add lemon juice to taste.”

Take a look at the complete caption here:

Innumerable users flooded the comments section lauding her masterpiece. A comment read, “That is such a cute idea thank you, I will be using.”





Many users thanked her for sharing the recipe. “Thank you for sharing this beautiful recipe. I'm going to re-bake it next week,” read another comment.





A user said, “Wow, this looks amazing!!!!”





“I am an architect and I am totally in love with this cake. I will try it as soon as possible!” said a person.





A foodie commented, “Seriously the prettiest cake I've seen!”





Would you try this Terrazzo Cheesecake? Let us know in the comments below!