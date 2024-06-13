Social media is full of various videos. Some you don't like and wish you had never seen, and others you like so much that you end up watching them on repeat. One recent viral video that caught the internet's attention is a father-son video shared by Tyler Butterworth (@butterworthdasyrup). In the video, they recreate a coffee recipe prepared inside a sweet potato. They also imitate the original creator of the recipe, copying her style and accent. The result is a funny and heartwarming father-son video featuring the quirkiest coffee recipe you may ever come across. The little boy steals the show with his moustache and giggles.





The unusual coffee is prepared by first cutting the top off a sweet potato and drilling a hole in it. Next, they add honey and coconut milk and attempt to use a whisk to blend it. Then, they add some sprinkles, coffee, and marshmallows. The entire process and the final taste test will leave you laughing.

Also Read: Watch: Artist Creates Stunning Masterpieces Out Of Food, Amazes The Internet

Check the full video here:







The video went viral on Instagram, clocking about 34.6 million views and 1.5 million likes. The comments section also got flooded with love-filled reactions. Take a look:





A user wrote, "Don't bother making any other videos without him (the son). Thanks." Another appreciated by saying, "This video is EVERYTHING. Just so adorable. Think we all fell even more in love with you today!"

Also Read: This "Snickers Pasta" Recipe Is Going Viral And People Are Saying "Absolutely Not"





Some more sweet comments included, "The best thing on the internet today," and, "A perfect video doesn't exi..."





Another user wrote, "The comedic timing of your mini carbon copy is adorably yet hilariously cute."





Would you try a coffee recipe like this at home? Share with us in the comments section.