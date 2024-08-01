Young food content creators often pop up on our social media feeds, leaving us stunned by their refined skills at their age. Recently, one such talented young cook received validation from none other than celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay. Chef Gordon is well-known for his harsh criticism of chefs. But Kian Hatt (@cooking_with_kian) received nothing but praise from him. A video showing Gordon's reaction to one of Kian's cooking reels has taken Instagram by storm, clocking over 26 million views so far.

In the video, we see Kian Hatt make a Wellington steak. Side-by-side, we can watch Gordon's reactions to his steps and techniques. At the beginning, Gordon asks, "How old are you, kid? Are you in double figures yet?" Meanwhile, Kian proceeds to make the dish. Gordon notes "That's a nice sear" when the meat is cooked. Kian is seen chopping different ingredients, including garlic cloves, onions, etc. "Those knife skills are great!" Gordon exclaims. As the prep continues, Gordon says, "Looking good. This is the start of something unique. Smart choice in pans as well, young man." Kian proceeds to prepare the various elements of the dish. "Formidable. Dude, you're on it, seriously," Gordon says. "Forget MasterChef Junior, why don't you go straight to MasterChef adults?" he asks.





Next, the young cook makes a savoury crepe, which too Gordon praises. He assembles various elements of the dish, rolling the crepe along with the meat and stuffing. "Lovely colour going on there," Gordon says. Finally, Kian added the covering of puff pastry dough. He also adds a lattice, which leaves Gordon even more impressed. Watch the full viral video below:







The reel has sparked a range of reactions on Instagram. A few users felt that Gordon did not react harshly because Kian is young. Others felt that his praise was genuine, which means Kian is indeed talented. Check out some of the comments from Instagram below:





"I love your encouragement, Gordon, thank you for being a true gem who knows when to be hard on people, and when to be the cheerleader."





"If Gordon says you're good, he means business."





"Little kid cooking better than I breathe."





"If he was 10 years older, he wouldn't be this kind."





"You're going easy on bro because he's a child."





Happy Gordon makes for Happy Everyone."





"New insult: I saw a 10-year-old do a better beef Wellington."





"You can see the excitement in his eyes whenever the kid does something he wasn't expecting."





"Wow, amazing. He's going to be a pro like you."





Before this Kian had won hearts online with his version of the beloved desi combo: butter chicken and naan. Click here to read the full story.

