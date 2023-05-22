The Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming to a close, with the qualifier stage matches now complete. Fans are on tenterhooks as the semi-final stage is ready to begin. In a matter of a few weeks, it will become clear which team will take away the winning title. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has emerged as a popular favourite among cricket fans. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has plenty of fans cheering for it, and that too from all age groups! Recently, a young fan cheered her favourite IPL team - CSK - in her own unique way and it got a reaction from the food delivery app Swiggy too. Take a look:

It all started with a tweet by user @BhawnaKohli, who revealed that her niece was a huge fan of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). She collected all things yellow to cheer for the team, as their jersey was also of the same colour. "Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win," she wrote in the tweet. The post went viral, receiving over 2.4 million tweet views and 19k likes in a short span of time. "Watching her love and efforts for CSK to win makes me emotional," said one user while another wrote, "The range of fans that Chennai has!"

Meanwhile, Swiggy Instamart too reacted to this young CSK fan and her love for the team. They sent her over some more yellow items from their grocery-delivery application, much to her delight. We could see two baskets full of foods like yellow chips, cornflakes, Maggi noodles and more. "Sent this cutie some more yellow coloured items available on our app," they wrote in the tweet that raked in over 870k tweet views and 8.7k likes. Take a look:

