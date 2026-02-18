Picture yourself indulging in a scrumptious meal while waiting in long queues at an event. Sounds interesting, right? A woman recently shared one such experience at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, which has been capturing everyone's attention for all the right reasons. From top leaders participating in the summit to long queues forming in front of stalls that accept only cash, the summit has truly become an exciting gathering for a diverse range of visitors. Amid the large crowds and packed halls, a visitor named Kritika Kapoor shared her experience of ordering food from Zepto. She revealed that the quick e-commerce startup had set up a dedicated booth, along with a full inventory and a Zepto Cafe.





On X, Kritika revealed that she ordered from the Zepto booth just behind her and received her food in just five minutes. “Okay, so Zepto has their own setup here with full inventory and Zepto Cafe”, she wrote. She posted two pictures in the post, one featuring the booth, while in the other, she was seen holding a Zepto package in her hand. “This is so cool,” she exclaimed.

She concluded, “I just ordered from the booth behind me, and I got my food in just 5 mins right here in the middle of the chaotic summit.”

Social media users were quick to react to Kritika's post praising Zepto and began lauding the popular Indian quick-commerce startup.





A user said, “You miss this part of india when you're overseas, hahah, this is so coool!”

Praising Zepto's operations, someone mentioned, “Zepto really be cooking !”

“Mind-boggling levels of innovation,” noted another.

Meanwhile, a social media user commented, “True, but the options in food are hardly 5-6, but yeah, it's the convenience vs standing in waiting at the food court.”

“Five minutes in this market is a lifetime,” joked another.

“It was all sold out by 2 pm,” expressed a dissatisfied buyer.

