Piyush Goyal, the Indian Minister of Commerce & Industry, marked the launch of "Bharat GI" at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Bharat GI, a national umbrella brand for India's exclusive GI (Geographical Indication) products, was introduced at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and launched with the unveiling of exclusive GI-tagged coffee varieties.





In an Instagram post, Piyush Goyal shared a picture featuring a vibrant, multi-compartment wooden shelf filled with various packaged goods, primarily Indian GI coffee. The fine Indian GI coffee products are displayed at the Bharat GI Coffee Lounge in Hall 14 of Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 17–20, showcasing a blend of traditional Indian heritage and cutting-edge AI technology.





Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Dear world, ready for a cup of something truly exclusive? India's GI products carry centuries of skill, community knowledge, and geography that cannot be replicated.”

Piyush Goyal continued, “To take this legacy global, DPIIT India (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India) has launched Bharat GI, a national umbrella IP positioned as ‘A World Exclusive', at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today. We begin with Indian GI Coffee, inviting the world to experience Bharat through aroma, flavour, and authenticity.”





The initiative, launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aims to give these exclusive products, rooted in age-old tradition, global recognition and the premium positioning they deserve.

5 Indian GI-Tagged Coffees To Try:

Here are the five wonderful varieties of GI-tagged Indian coffee:





1. Chikmagalur Arabica Coffee: Grown exclusively in the Chikmagalur district of the Malnad region of Karnataka, this variety is a must-try when visiting the region.





2. Bababudangiris Arabica Coffee: Grown in the birthplace of coffee in India, in the central portion of the Chikmagalur district, a cup of this “high-grown coffee” exhibits a mild flavour and a striking aroma, with notes of chocolate.





3. Coorg Arabica Coffee: Grown in the Kodagu district of Karnataka, Coorg Arabica coffee is loved for its unique aroma and flavour.





4. Wayanad Robusta Coffee: Grown in the Wayanad district in eastern Kerala, Wayanad Robusta coffee is known for its robust flavour.





5. Araku Valley Arabica Coffee: Described as coffee from the hilly tracts of the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and the Odisha region, this variety is produced by tribal communities following an organic approach.





The Monsooned Malabar Robusta Coffee, another unique speciality coffee from India, was earlier granted GI certification. However, it did not feature in the recent list.