The United Nations announced on November 15, 2022, that the world population has crossed the 8-billion mark globally. We now share our home with almost 8 billion other humans! That's 8 followed by nine zeros. While this population milestone comes with its own set of problems and challenges, Twitter seemed to be in a celebratory and joyous mood upon hearing this news. Memes and jokes were shared in huge numbers on the micro-blogging platform. Among the usual suspects sharing their take on the happening, the one by food aggregator application Zomato won our feed! The brand is known for its witty and foodie take on a number of occurrences, and this time was no different. Take a look:

(Also Read: Viral Video: Zomato Delivery Agent Breaks Into Garba Dance On Duty)

"The world now has 8 billion people and 0 veg biryanis," wrote the brand in their tweet. The context was that Biryani is said to be a dish typically made with meat in it. Thus, biryani aficionados often protest that there is no such dish called as vegetarian biryani. Zomato's post has raked in 2k likes and hundreds of comments and retweets. "Because it's called Pulav! Are you new here," asked one user while another said, "Veg biryani is an oxymoron!"





The tweet by Zomato wasn't the only one we spotted. Several other food and restaurant brands too shared their funny one-liners on the news of the world population crossing 8 billion. "8 billion people in this world but no one makes me go crazy the way hot garlic breadsticks with a cheesy dip after a long day do," wrote Dominos India on Twitter. Dunzo, Burger King and Cafe Coffee Day were some of the other brands that tweeted on this topic. Take a look at the witty tweets:

This is not the only time we have seen food brands sharing their take on happenings from around the world. Previously, Zomato and other brands had also posted some witty tweets on the high air pollution in Delhi. Click here to read more about this story.