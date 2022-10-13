India is a land of festivals, and each one of them is celebrated with great zest and enthusiasm. This is the time when we get to relish mouth-watering delicacies and enjoy the company of our loved ones. However, this might not be the case for everyone. Some people have to work long hours even on a festival as their job might require them to. But this does not mean that they do not feel like being a part of the festivities. Recently, in a video that has gone viral on the internet, a food-delivery executive can be seen breaking into some 'garba' moves while on duty. The heart-wearing video is sure to bring a smile to your face.





Also read: Viral Video: Food Delivery Agent Greeted With 'Tika' On Delivering Food Successfully





The video was shared by Instagram user @iamparalkar. In the clip, a Zomato delivery executive can be seen walking on the premises of what seems to be a private property. He then starts doing garba dance as soon as he hears some music playing in the background. "Zomato delivery boy enjoying Garba in Arkade Earth. Working on Garba nights? Fikar not, enjoy every moment of life." read the caption in the video. Take a look at the full video here:

Also read: Swiggy Agent Helps Elderly Chennai Couple To Contact Son In Secunderabad; Internet Hails





Since the video was posted, it has been viewed 2.1 million times, has 213K likes and hundreds of comments. The man's enthusiasm and will to enjoy life to the fullest has won the hearts of many people on the internet. Check out some of the reactions below:











"Hats off to all delivery boys."











"Thank you for putting a smile on my face."











"This is so wholesome."











"Forgetting about your own happiness and working for someone just to earn enough, hats off!"











"He isn't enjoying, he is giving the best lesson anyone can give, no matter how your life is going, be tough to the hardships and enjoy the happy moments."













What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!