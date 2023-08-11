Long weekends are eagerly awaited by all working professionals and students. We often plan our leaves according to the days which are off so that we can club the leaves with the weekend. For instance, August 15th, 2023, which is Independence Day, is falling on a Tuesday. Thus, August 14th, which is a Monday, is turning out to be a popular day when people are opting for leaves. Food delivery application Zomato shared a hilarious tweet about this long weekend leave falling on Monday. Take a look:

Also Read: Viral Now: Swiggy Takes Clever Dig At Zomato, Blinkit's Campaign; Twitter Reacts

Zomato shared a warning to their followers who were planning to take a leave on August 14th by using the food delivery app as an excuse. "Guys mummy kasam hai please don't use food poisoning from Zomato as an excuse for taking sick leave on Monday," they wrote in the post. It has gone viral with over 14k views and hundreds of comments and likes.





This topic of taking sick leave on Monday struck a chord with internet users online. A number of Twitter users chimed in with their responses, memes and jokes about August 14th 2023. Other food brands like Swiggy, Pizza Hut and more too shared their take on this trending topic. Swiggy asked its followers to choose from a readymade chart of excuses for their Monday leave. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut gave the perfect solution to convince your boss for that highly-coveted August 14th leave. Take a look:

What did you think of the funny posts by the food brands? Tell us in the comments.