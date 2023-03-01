The third test match between India and Australia was held in Indore on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. It was the first day of this cricket series and fans tuned in with much anticipation. However, due to the tough dry pitch of Indore's cricket stadium, the Indian batsmen had a tough time getting the score up. The Indian innings concluded at 108 runs with a loss of nine wickets. Nevertheless, Indian cricket fans were in high spirits and left no stone unturned to crack some witty one-liners online. Twitter was filled with memes and jokes about the India versus Australia match, and needless to say, the foodie ones caught our attention the most.





Popular food delivery application Zomato took to Twitter to share a foodie twist on the India versus Australia match. Commenting on the condition of the pitch of the cricket ground in Indore, they wrote, "There is more turn on this pitch than on a jalebi #IndvsAus." Take a look:

Twitter users loved the foodie twist to the cricket match. The fact that they compared the pitch with the turns on the jalebi was too funny and left everyone in splits. A number of users reacted to the tweet by Zomato too. Some gave them full marks for marketing, while others said that the tweet got them craving jalebi too.





Take a look at the reactions:

Not just Zomato, even its rival app Swiggy chimed into the fun. They also had a comment on the pitch in Indore, and they compared it with the classic street food from the city - Poha. Take a look at their post:

What did you think of the viral tweets by Swiggy and Zomato? Tell us in the comments.