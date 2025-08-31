Culinary experimentation that brings two cuisines together can sometimes highlight their similarities as much as their differences. And when we discover the former, we feel a reassuring sense of connection across geographies. We recently had the opportunity to experience the same at FARRO, a relatively new restaurant in Koregaon Park, Pune. It serves creative takes on Indian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes. But it manages to go beyond basic 'fusion food,' thanks to the inspiration behind its name. Read our full review below:





FARRO is the latest culinary venture by entrepreneur Aman Talreja of Sip & Savour Co. in collaboration with Chef Vardaan Marwah. It takes its name from the ancient grain (also known as Khapli and Emmer). The savoury section of the menu is categorised into three sizes of the grain: einkorn (small plates), emmer (medium plates), and spelt (large plates). Chef Partner Vardaan Marwah explains, "Farro, often called the 'pharaoh's grain,' has journeyed from the Fertile Crescent to ancient Rome and eventually to India. For me, it symbolises resilience and the diverse culinary traditions it's encountered. At FARRO, we've drawn from its storied past to craft a menu that reflects its origins and evokes personal memories. Dishes are inspired by my childhood, carrying a nostalgic warmth, and reinterpreted flavours from regions the grain has touched."

Photo Credit: FARRO





At its heart, FARRO celebrates tradition while boldly reimagining it for the present. The interiors by Amrita Ravi mirror this philosophy. Soothing beige walls, organic curves, and lime-plastered textures that put you in a relaxing mood. Teakwood, terracotta, and pockets of greenery infuse the space with hospitable warmth. A special highlight wall (dressed in handcrafted clay cups and vibrant murals by Za Works) adds a touch of playfulness. Layered with a lo-fi and jazz soundscape, the ambience is designed to immerse guests in a dining experience that feels both grounding and elevated.

Photo Credit: FARRO

We started with the simplest small plate - Bread & Butter - and it already set the tone for a memorable meal. We relished sundried tomato butter and black garlic butter with tilvor and lavasa bread. Next came one of FARRO's signatures: the Thirty Layer Truffle Latke. We were in awe of how these slow-cooked potato slices were stacked onto each other. We felt rather guilty for scarfing them down in moments - but they were just too tasty to wait, thanks to their herby aroma, the earthiness of truffle and brown butter, along with parmesan crema at the side.

Photo Credit: FARRO

Among the medium plates, we fell in love with the Pashtun Kebab, which came with a burani raita and a glistening portion of soft sheermal bread. The juicy wood-fried chicken kebab was wonderfully aromatic and spicy. When you need something to ground you amidst the experimental takes on your table, this 'familiar' dish will come to your rescue. But don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try creations like the Rajma Cannoli. The crisp 'roll' arrived on a bed of labneh dotted with basil pesto. We had never encountered our beloved rajma in this avatar before - but we were intrigued. Two bites in, any doubts in our minds were wiped away by the delicious interplay of textures. We savoured the softness of the mashed Jammu rajma, the crispness of the cannoli, and the creaminess of the yoghurt base.

Photo Credit: FARRO

This made us more curious to try another of Farro's twists on a North Indian favourite. The Lentil Yoghurt Chaat turned out to be an ingenious reimagination of a dahi chaat. Here, the reddish chutney was made of strawberry instead of tamarind/dates, and the other one was made of passionfruit instead of mint/coriander. We cracked open the top papdi-like layer on the bowl to mix its shards with thick dahi and the dal vada inside.

Photo Credit: FARRO

Before we moved to the large plates, we tasted Nani's Mutton Keema Pao, a dish personally cherished by Chef Vardaan. Grandmothers' recipes are always the best, and this dish strengthened our conviction in the same. The combination of fiery keema, runny poached egg and buttery brioche pav oozed the kind of comfort and satisfaction that only classic treats can provide. After all, not every element needs reinvention.

Photo Credit: FARRO

FARRO's cocktail menu is named "11" and includes as many carefully curated drinks. It is also a reference to the restaurant's 11 chefs and 11 service staff who have worked to craft a distinctive dining experience. The cocktails are inspired by particular places, histories and legends. We loved the North Star (pisco, fig, cherry liqueur, absinthe, lavender), which is a hint to the fig tree being called the same by the ancient Dravidians. Another favourite, which came highly recommended, was Sone Ki Chidiya. It is inspired by India's history of varied spices, fruits and herbs. A mix of coconut gin, kokum, tamarind, mango, sweet lime and a hint of saffron sounds like a lot. But it was beautifully balanced and paired well with the appetisers with desi flavours. We also liked Geisha No Hana, a refreshing concoction of two types of rum, pineapple, yuzu and grapefruit. The glass arrived with an edible imprint of a geisha on top!





Among the mains, we ordered Flower Of The Forest and Verde Chicken Shawarma. The former is Farro's version of a mushroom risotto. Here, the arborio rice is served in the form of a pan-seared "cake" topped with shimeji and crispy enoki mushrooms. The cheese is added in the form of a delicate sauce around the rice. The overall dish was charming and wholesome. After the strong flavours of earlier plates, this milder one provided much-needed respite. The Verde Chicken Shawarma was also a unique delicacy. Grilled chicken skewers were placed over a green makhani sauce served with khameeri bread. The idea of somehow blending shawarma with butter chicken was quite fascinating.

Photo Credit: FARRO

Every single dessert on the menu seemed tempting to us. But we zeroed in on the Chef's Kiss and Ode to Banana. The former wowed us when it arrived in the form of a kiss: bright red berry sorbet frozen into the shape of puckered lips (created with a custom-made mould from Germany). The 'kiss' sits atop a decadent chocolate cremeux. The combination is a classic one, and it's executed beautifully. The Ode to Banana was also scrumptious, and it stood out for its subtleties and texture contrast. It featured red banana dumplings (inspired by kozhukkattai) with banana caramel, mascarpone, peanut and millet shortbread. The garnish is a specially dried banana peel, which makes the dessert a true homage to the fruit.





What impressed us the most about FARRO is how it expertly balances simplicity with spectacle. Yes, there are sophisticated, out-of-the-box creations on the menu. But ultimately, it is the simplicity of delicious flavours that shines through. The storytelling is fascinating, and it smartly grounds the dishes rather than just being anecdotes. Combined with the service and ambience, we experienced a sense of comfort and warmth at the restaurant that made our meal truly unforgettable.

Address: Shop 1/2, 357/1, Lane No. 6, Meera Nagar Garden Society, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra.