Jio World Plaza in BKC has a charming new dining destination called the Atrium at The Plaza. Suffused with natural light and Europen-inspired decor, this space aims to capture the spirit of a holiday and whisk you away from the worries of hectic city life. The Atrium at the Plaza has been envisioned as a spot that will bring together various cuisines for guests to choose from. Individual establishments will not have their own seating. Instead, tables are set up in the open space in between. The design makes it stand out from similar spaces in other malls. Here, it's more of a chic courtyard for culinary delights rather than a regular 'food court.' The idea is to eat well and relax in a quiet corner replete with artistic touches - lampposts, floral arrangements, a grand aquarium and more.

The initial stage of the Atrium's launch has been marked by the opening of DIVA by Chef Ritu Dalmia. Guests at Jio World Plaza can now dig into Chef's signature treats, including (her own favourite) Mac & Cheese and DIVA's classic tiramisu. But the menu here goes beyond Italian dishes and features Pan-Asian and Indian comfort food too. We had the chance to check it out for ourselves a few days ago. Explaining the idea behind DIVA's cafe-style offerings, Chef clarifies, "This is a place where you don't come for long lunches. If you want to catch up with a friend and grab a quick bite, this is the sort of spot you would come to. For us, the food ethos is very clear: simple, non-pretentious, high-quality and delicious."

We began our brunch with the yummy Chicken Katsu Bao and the satisfying Root Vegetable, Almond & Japanese Ginger Dimsum. The real show-stealer was the Sourdough Sandwich with Mini Sharp Cheddar, Onion Marmalade and Sriracha. We couldn't stop ourselves from taking extra portions of this one! Our meal was complemented by refreshing sips of Peach and Apricot Iced Tea and Passion Fruit Bubble Tea. Beverage choices include mocktails, teas and coffee drinks - no alcohol is served.

Chef Ritu explains that the food at DIVA at the Atrium is meant to be "non-intimidating", which is a hallmark of a good cafe for her. The focus is on the familiar, the casual and the comfortable. The main course has accordingly been presented in the form of "Meal Bowls in the World". Expect Asian staples like Blue Pea Fried Rice with Pan Seared Tofu and Sambal, alongside Italian delights like Lasagna Meat Ragu and Dainty Potato Gnocchi, Forest Mushrooms and Pecorino. Those who are still craving "ghar ka khana" will also find options like chole kulche, subz pulao and other desi classics. No outing should be wrapped up before savouring a sweet indulgence. At DIVA, options range from decadent tarts, pastries and cheesecakes to lighter desserts like the gluten-free rosemary and almond torta.

Exciting future developments at the Atrium at The Plaza are in the works, we are told. Till then, you can drop by for scrumptious treats curated by one of India's most celebrated chefs and enjoy the leisurely ambience.





Where: Jio World Plaza, Gate 6 & Gate 12, G Block Rd, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

