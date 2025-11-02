There is a quiet shift happening in Gurugram, one where food is no longer only a break between office and home, but a reflection of how the city sees itself now. Less showy extravagance, more meaning. Comfort blended with confidence. Global, without denying where we come from. Novy, Sector 27's latest opening at HQ27 The Headquarters, feels like a solid signpost of that direction. It comes from the minds of Chefs Ashay Dhopatkar and Neha Lakhani, who are betting on a simple but daring idea: Indian memories can sit comfortably at a globally minded table. And not just survive, but shine. The restaurant is positioning itself as a place where food culture evolves without forgetting what makes us feel at home.

Novy Menu: Comfort With Global Influence

Indian diners are tired of gimmicks. The centrifuged pani puri foam era feels dated, which is why Novy's menu steers towards emotion and meaningful flavour. Every dish tries to hold on to memory while stretching flavour outward, and this approach continues throughout the menu. This is not fusion for shock value, but something that feels logical, heartfelt, and guided by instinct.





There is Edamame Momos in Kolhapuri Pandhra Rassa, a Tibetan meets Maharashtra handshake built on sheer confidence. Haleem Croquettas a la Kiev places a beloved Ramadan staple inside a crisp shell and pairs it with a comforting korma emulsion. Paella Socarrat with spiced Nimbu mutton speaks of coastal Spain with a North Indian lemony tang that feels familiar yet new. The Scallop Ross Omelette takes a Goan classic into a more indulgent space without losing its soul.

The Bangkok Pump, a fluffy Thai curry crowned with enoki crisps, leans into playfulness while sticking to the comfort principle. Portions are generous, the story behind each plate is not over-explained, and nothing feels like a desperate pitch for a social media photo. The cocktail menu mirrors the same thinking with clean flavours, seasonal touches, and drinks that support what is on the table rather than distract from it.

Novy Interiors: Modern, Warm And Welcoming

The design philosophy sets the tone for the entire experience. With around 70 seats, Novy draws energy from its open kitchen. You hear cooking as it happens, not as performance theatre, but as a reminder that something crafted is coming your way. Soft lighting, warm textures, and clever geometry make the room feel both intimate and social, placing comfort and style on equal footing.





You could dine alone without feeling like the odd one out. You could celebrate without needing to raise your voice. The room strikes the right balance and ensures that the relaxed mood does not undermine the elevated cooking. The interiors continue what the menu starts, a clever blend of familiarity and sophistication.

Chefs Leading Novy In Gurugram

Chef Ashay Dhopatkar brings technique sharpened through Michelin recognised restaurants and global kitchens, but he roots his ideas firmly in Indian flavour memory. "We wanted to genuinely approach food without being confined to any single cuisine... Flavours that aren't forced together, but simply work in harmony," Chef Ashay says. He approaches plates like stories in progress, not puzzles that need to prove something.





His partner, pastry chef Neha Lakhani, brings fun and joy into the last course: "We wanted desserts that bring joy - from a nostalgic Delhi Falooda served with Jello to a rich Pistachio Tiramisu that begs for just one more bite!" She focuses on giving diners a final emotional lift that complements the savoury journey. Together, they turn confidence into comfort and create plates that feel personal, warm, and quietly bold.

Novy's Concept And Story

Co-founders Shantanu and Rahul Yadav describe Novy as something built with focus, not assumption: "Novy was born from deliberate experimentation, not accidents... We left no stone unturned in our pursuit of the perfect Taste-Texture-Technique." Their approach is visible from plating to pacing, interiors to music, and everything seems thoughtfully placed.





It shows in the food, the clarity of the menu, the lack of overbearing drama, and the way guests are encouraged to return rather than treat this like a one-time conquest. This is not a restaurant chasing quick hype. It feels built for people who want thoughtful cooking week after week, a space that stands for what Gurugram diners are craving today.

Why Novy Is A Strong New Opening In Gurugram

Gurugram's dining choices often split into two extremes that shape how locals eat out:

the safe places we over-visit because they are predictable

the fine dining rooms that feel like homework

Novy tries a third path that many have been waiting for. Approachable innovation. Dishes you can pronounce with ideas that make you think. A restaurant that is confident without being showy, global without losing its cultural grounding, warm without becoming too familiar.





If this is where Gurugram dining is headed, a city comfortable in its own skin while being curious about the world, then Novy is a welcome sign of what is next and a marker of how India wants to eat today.

Where: HQ27 The Headquarters, Sector 27, Gurugram, Haryana 122009

Cost for Two: approx. Rs. 3,000