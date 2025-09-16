Greater Kailash 2 has just welcomed a brand-new dining destination, and it's already making waves among food and cocktail enthusiasts. Refuge, the brainchild of Aditya Mohan, is more than just another addition to Delhi's buzzing food scene. It feels like a thoughtfully designed escape, a place where every corner and every sip tells a story. Spread over two floors, it invites you to slow down with coffee on the ground level or immerse yourself in the high-energy atmosphere of the upper floor, home to one of Delhi's longest cocktail bars at a striking 42 feet.

The interiors are sleek yet warm, combining refined design with a contemporary flair. The ground floor radiates calm, with a coffee-led ambience perfect for daytime catch-ups, while the upper floor comes alive in the evening with its lively bar. At the heart of Refuge lies an original cocktail program shaped by six of history's most significant human migrations, presented through a 12-cocktail journey of inventive flavours and house-made ingredients. The food menu carries forward this same spirit of curiosity and craft, offering a borderless dining experience. Reflecting on the name, Mohan explained, "I want it to be my customer's refuge, a place they can always find comfort in. It's their refuge."

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

To begin our evening, we were served the Embe Ras, a cocktail inspired by the Indo-European migration. The presentation was stunning - the kind of drink you can't help but admire before taking a sip. Refreshing and beautifully balanced, it tasted just as good as it looked. The Homestead soon followed, a bourbon-based cocktail with BBQ honey and house-made corn soda, which stood out for its depth and subtle smokiness. To complement these drinks, we tried Ashes To Cream - a one-of-a-kind starter that reimagines malai tikka as a velvety cream, paired with crisp sourdough crackers. It was love at first bite, and we polished it off in minutes.

Next up was the House Picante, and it struck all the right notes - not too spicy, not too sweet, just the perfect balance in every sip. The Refuge Respite, a floral gin cocktail with liquorice, kewra-scented lime and mango hydrosol, was equally delightful, light and refreshing enough to stand out on its own. For food, we moved to the Refuge 65, crispy fried chicken paired with a 65-style aioli and cashew kaffir lime podi. It was an explosion of flavour and easily one of my favourites of the evening. If you're a chicken lover and enjoy a hint of South Indian flair, this is a must-try.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila







Our tasting continued with the Chamo-passion, a vodka-based drink with passion fruit puree, chamomile tea and citrus. Much like the Homestead, it surprised us with its unique elements and thoughtful presentation. On the food front, the Avocado Crossing elevated guacamole to a new level, served with airy filo tostadas that added the perfect crunch to the creamy freshness. The Nordic Ceviche, with smoked salmon, sun melon and cucumber, worked almost like a palate cleanser - light, crisp and beautifully refreshing before we indulged in the mains.

For mains, we sampled the Foragers Bake, a mushroom ragu lasagna that impressed us instantly with its hearty, earthy flavours. Then came The Only Pasta, fat rigatoni served in a manchego and mustard emulsion, painted with charcoal garlic sauce and paired with smoked duck. It was a true showstopper, like art plated with precision and flavour that matched its looks.

Just when we thought the surprises were over, the team brought out something that left us grinning - a special cocktail engraved with my name. It was a playful, personal touch that became the star of the evening and made the experience even more memorable.

Photo Credit: Vaishali Kapila

To close the meal on a sweet note, we tried Refuge's Classic Tiramisu, which Aditya prepares fresh every single day. With its clean, simple presentation and rich yet balanced taste, it was the perfect finale to an evening filled with creativity, comfort and a dash of storytelling.

Refuge is more than just a new spot in GK-2; it's an experience built with intent. Between its narrative-led cocktails, globally inspired plates and interiors that draw on the theme of migration, it delivers exactly what Mohan set out to create - a true refuge for its guests.

What: Refuge

Refuge Where: Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi When: 1 pm to 1 am