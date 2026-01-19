Stepping into She's Here felt immediately familiar yet thrillingly new. From the team behind Delhi's beloved Call Me Ten, this Gurugram spot at HQ27 in Sector 27 arrived with quiet confidence. The name says it all: no grand introduction needed, just presence.





Warm terracotta tones wrap around dark wooden panels, creating intimacy without feeling cramped. The soft lighting draws your eye toward the gleaming Omakase bar and live Teppanyaki counters. Low-slung banquettes invite you to settle in, while open grill stations promise a show. Our corner table gave us the perfect view of everything unfolding.





The Warm Welcome

The evening began with a bread basket that immediately set expectations. Warm sourdough and milk rolls arrived with three housemade butters: miso chilli for deep umami, truffle for earthiness, and sriracha chilli for subtle warmth. Dipping crusty edges into that miso chilli butter made conversation flow easily. This wasn't just bread service; it introduced the kitchen's skill with fermentation and balance right away.

Cocktails That Get It

The Shinjuku Iced Tea, a playful take on the classic LIIT with melon cream and sake, cut cleanly through everything. The Umami Michelada surprised with miso-washed vodka, tomato water, and shiso tempering the salt. These weren't showy cocktails competing with food; they enhanced it.





Ju-Hai brought whisky smoke and nutty depth, while Seven Spice Picante delivered controlled chilli warmth balanced by agave. The bar programme uses seasonal Japanese ingredients like yuzu and hojicha without gimmickry. These drinks made the table feel complete before mains even arrived.

Building Momentum

The Gochujang Bucatini transformed familiar pasta into something revelatory. Thick al dente tubes coated in glossy Korean chilli paste sauce, brightened by rice vinegar, finished with nori flakes. Heat built gradually without overwhelming. Sharing forks across the table felt natural.





Then came the Kumono Tower, a vegetarian masterpiece rising from luscious wasabi cream. Layered avocado, compressed cucumber, ikura mimic, and yuzu gel achieved seafood-like complexity without any animal products. Ponzu cut through richness perfectly, shiso added herbal lift, and sweet potato crisps provided the crunch. This wasn't gimmicky—it stood confidently as its own creation.

Grill Fire

Chicken and Pork Kushiyaki skewers arrived sizzling from binchotan coals. Chicken thigh pieces charred perfectly, tare glaze caramelising edges while keeping the meat juicy. Pork belly slices rendered fat ideally: crisp outside, melting within, miso marinade penetrating deep.





Watching the Robata flames from our corner felt mesmerising. The skewers needed nothing more—simple tare, perfect char, quality protein. This felt elemental, connecting us to Japanese grill traditions while keeping the experience personal.





The Highlight

Lamb Hamburg steak was the evening's peak. Well done with a crisp seared exterior and juicy, cheesy interior. Wafu jus pooled beneath, rich with tomato and red wine reduction. The sauce achieved glossy perfection without heaviness.





This felt like elevated childhood comfort: an open-faced burger reimagined through a Japanese lens. The pavé's crisp layers cracked satisfyingly against tender lamb. In the terracotta glow, with our cocktails condensing gently nearby, this dish created the evening's most vivid memory.

The Space Works

Throughout dinner, the interiors did their job beautifully. Dark woods grounded everything while terracotta walls caught shifting light. Early evening felt intimate; later hours built energy through Teppanyaki sizzle and rising laughter. Service matched this rhythm, anticipating needs without hovering, explaining just enough about Wafu philosophy and ferments.





Who It's For

Date nights thrive in that terracotta glow. Business groups command Teppanyaki counters naturally. Solo diners claim Omakase stools. Weekend evenings fill with friends progressing from highballs to heartier plates.





She's Here delivers modern Japanese dining with real confidence. The Wafu cuisine proves itself through dishes like Gochujang pasta and Lamb Hamburg. The vegetarian Kumono Tower showcases serious technique. Grill work honours tradition while cocktails enhance every moment. This isn't just dining, it's experiencing Japanese evolution tailored for a city that appreciates nuance. Call Me Ten's Gurugram evolution succeeds by expanding ambition without losing soul.