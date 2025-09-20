Bengaluru's traffic has a reputation of its own. Anyone who's sat for hours in a jam here knows the familiar cocktail of honking horns and impatience. But little did I know that Bengaluru also offers a peaceful escape like no other - with the calming Nandi Hills in sight, the perfect weather over your head, and delicious meals served right up at your table. This is the experience of the Luxury Dining Series at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa.





From July to September 2025, the resort hosted its Luxury Dining Series on the theme 'Forgotten Flavours' - an ode to ingredients, recipes and cooking methods that time almost left behind. But instead of nostalgia for nostalgia's sake, the chefs and mixologists gave these flavours a modern heartbeat. Each event felt like a story unfolding around you, where food wasn't just plated, it was performed.





I remember stepping into one of those evenings and being hit first not by the food, but by the mood-the music floating through the garden, the smell of herbs in the air, the clink of glasses somewhere close by. The banquets, the garden soirees, even the lakeside brunches weren't just meals-they were moments stitched carefully together, and you felt that care in small, quiet ways.

Photo Credit: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

The warmth of hospitality at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa could be felt in every corner of the massive property - in the chirping of the birds over the bright-green golf course, in the lovely handwritten notes dropped by the housekeeping, in the chef's care to see if you like the food, and in every morsel, every bite, and every slurp of the various course meals - thoughtfully planned and executed - in terms of the menu, the decor and the choice of location inside the resort.





As I think about it, the hospitality was through-and-through the traditional Indian hospitality style of treating your guests with utmost love, care and thoughtfulness - feeding them even after they are full and ensuring there is zero compromise on their comfort. It almost felt like a second home, a place full of friendship, laughter, stories and an incredible amount of delicious food.

A Walk Through The Enchanting Luxury Dining Series That Excels In Quality, Concept, And Taste:

JW Garden - Inspired Soiree

One evening under the stars at The Aviary, Chef Neeraj Rawoot turned a farm-to-table menu into a small adventure. The resort's own JW Garden supplied the produce, and with acoustic music playing and botanical centrepieces glowing in candlelight, it felt like wandering through Alice in Wonderland.





Dish to remember: The Bread-and-Butter Ritual - Himalayan mustard, rosemary, and a butter candle you almost didn't want to melt.

Lazy Lakeside Brunch

At EAST, resident Chef Saiful Agam teamed up with Chef Vu Van Thien (Jackie) from The Ritz-Carlton Maldives. Together, they reinterpreted EAST's Korean-Japanese-Cantonese menu through a soulful lens - featuring slow-grilled Korean BBQ, refined omakase techniques, and comforting Cantonese flavours. A violinist on a boat played as cocktails arrived, and for a moment, time just...slowed.





Dish to remember: Hong Kong Prawn Spring Roll.

Shaken & Stirred: A 50 Best Bar Collaboration

Vista Bar glowed with understated glamour, the kind of energy reserved for the world's best lounges. At its centre was Simone Ciambrone from The Bvlgari Bar, Tokyo, ranked among the World's 50 Best, effortlessly commanding the room. He did not just work with interesting ingredients - his lighthearted charm, elegant style behind the bar and refined technique resulted in cocktails full of character and flavour.





Drink to remember: Selvaggio West-tequila blanco, coffee liqueur, espresso, and a delicate beer foam - a daring combination that lands with surprising grace.

The Five Elements Dinner - Dine Around

In this immersive dine-around experience - the showstopper of the entire experience - guests moved across uniquely designed spaces throughout the resort, each based on one of the five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and space. Be it dining with your feet dipped in a pool, to finishing your dessert on the golf course, the entire experience was extraordinary, packed with surprises and full of delicious flavours.





Dish to remember: The Grazing Sheep (Red fruit cremeaux, cheese namelaka, sheep milk ice cream)

The Great Getaway Brunch

To close the series, The Aviary hosted a relaxed Sunday brunch featuring live grills, global culinary stations, handcrafted cocktails, and live music. Set against panoramic views of Nandi Hills and including exclusive pool access, this finale was the perfect blend of indulgence and escape.





Dish to remember: All the incredible dessert offerings

Speaking about crafting the entire experience, Chef Neeraj Rawoot told NDTV Food, "We were aiming at cooking good food, simple food, less complicated food by using forgotten ingredients, different techniques, and bringing up lost souls of the recipe."





Sharing his view on luxury and fine dining, Chef Rawoot added, "Luxury does not mean you have to put a gold leaf on top of your food. Less is more, I believe - that is luxury. Being simple and being original is a luxury sometimes. Allowing you to be yourself in a place where you are supported, with other elements like the beautiful view from here. Luxury should not be overwhelming."

Meeting Myself In Bengaluru Through The Most Comforting Spa And Relaxing Sound Healing Experience:

Beyond the talented chefs and their delicious food offerings, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa has much more to offer. It is created as a nourishing place deeply connected with nature, where you can slow down, completely unwind, relax and remove yourself from the noise of the world, and the noise in your head.





Choose one of their relaxing spas, sip on herbal tea and have all the stress from your body released and disappear into thin air. You can also explore the sauna room, steam room and jacuzzi for a complete relaxing experience.

Photo Credit: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

The sound healing workshop, guided by experts, allows you to feel calmer and at peace with your thoughts. This activity leaves you feeling more centred with your thoughts. The calming resonance of the singing bowls gives your mind a peaceful break from the buzz of daily stressful thoughts.

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa is a place where the only trouble guests might face is leaving the property to catch their flight back home. Take back home some beautiful pictures, and the calmness you experienced while soaking in the gorgeous Nandi Hills at the peaceful resort.