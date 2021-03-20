Think family outings and a few things instantly pop in mind. These warm get togethers are incomplete without checking a few boxes off the list. Good food which is suitable to varied generations and food preferences is one of the primary considerations. There are a number of places that are the most-loved when we think of eating out with family, and Annakoot is the latest restaurant which will soon become your family favourite.

Annakoot was a combined thought of Mr. Amit Juneja and ISKCON Bangalore. Annakoot has opened up at three different locations in Delhi - Preet Vihar, Lajpat Nagar and Bengali Market. We visited the Lajpat Nagar outlet for a delicious Sattvik feast which was pure vegetarian, with no onion and no garlic. Around 80% of the food is cooked in Desi ghee, and they also serve FMCG products and packaged snacks and sweets.

The menu has a wide variety of cuisines to choose from, such as Indian, Chinese, Italian and more. We started off our meal with two classic starters - Dahi Puri and Dahi ke Sholay. Dahi Puri was refreshing and tingled the tastebuds with a light and effervescent preparation. The Dahi ke Sholay was crisp on the outside and filled with a creamy, yet crunchy, hung curd filling. Another interesting fusion dish we tried in the appetiser section was Pesto Paneer Tikka that had a fresh green chutney smeared on the Tandoori delight.

For mains, we tried the Paneer Kadi Patta that was made with fresh cottage cheese in a spinach gravy with a unique curry leaves tempering. The interesting preparation bowled us over with its simple flavours presented with subtlety. The Dal Makhani was the show stealer, with just the right balance of creamy and spicy. The two gravies paired with fresh Butter Naan was an addictive feast we could enjoy anytime, anywhere!

A special mention for the noteworthy Mojitos - fresh mint and watermelon. Both the drinks sent a jolt of refreshment through the body, making an ideal delight for the hot summer days. The Rasmalai dessert was also extremely well-made, light and not overly sweet.

We would surely recommend a visit to Annakoot with your near and dear ones. Just remember to stick to the classics, and trust us, you'll find that the simplest of dishes are truly the best.