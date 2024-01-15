If you appreciate fine dining and rich North Indian cuisine, Copper Chimney promises a delightful experience. From drinks to appetizers and main courses, each dish on the menu is crafted from handpicked Indian ingredients and flavours. Established by JK Kapur in 1972 in erstwhile Bombay, the restaurant made its debut in Delhi in September 2023. Nestled on the ground floor of Vishal Mall in Rajouri Garden, it stands as the sole outlet in the city, with the next closest Copper Chimney located in Cyber Hub, Gurugram.

The Interior

Copper Chimney's interior radiates warmth and comfort with earthy colours - lots of browns, greens, and blues - well-balanced with the right lighting. Upon sitting down, my gaze landed on a substantial wooden cabinet showcasing large glass jars filled with various Indian spices, hinting at the culinary journey ahead.

Appetizers and Starters

My initial order, the 'Kadak Roomali,' resembled the giant papad we relished as children- super crunchy, messy, and a light start to the meal. I also tried the 'Hung Yoghurt Tikkis,' crispy on the outside and soft and cheesy inside, although a bit heavy on elaichi (green cardamom).

In the non-vegetarian section, the 'Chelo Kebab' from the Specials, offering an Indian twist to the Iranian dish, proved to be a savoury delight with spicy Achari Chicken served on a bed of buttered Basmati rice. A surprising yet delicious combination, reminiscent of a savoury spin-off of traditional kheer.

From the Tandoor Grill section, the 'Lal Mirch Jhinga,' a spicy prawn dish, appealed to fans of Amritsari fish tikka.

Cocktails and Mocktails

The cocktails at Copper Chimney are truly unique, maintaining the taste and vibe of the place. The 'Achari Whiskey,' with its zesty and spicy profile reminiscent of Nimboo ka achaar, stands out. Another noteworthy drink is the 'Chandni Chowk,' a tequila cocktail inspired by Delhi's panipuri, offering shikanji masalas in every sip and served with a sukha puri on top.

Cocktails outshone the mocktails, but for non-drinkers, the 'Anar-kali,' a fusion of rose and fruity flavours from pomegranate and pineapple juice, is a good choice. I also sampled the 'Laung Iced Tea,' a spice-inspired mocktail, which, unfortunately, had an overpowering taste of clove. For clove enthusiasts, it's a go, otherwise, consider skipping.

Main Course

Time for the main course! I ordered the 'Tawa Chicken Biryani' paired with raita, and 'Chicken Tak-a-Tak' served with lachcha paratha. From the vegetarian curries section, I opted for the 'Paneer Tikka Butter Masala.'

While the biryani was delicious and full of flavours, the rice texture could have been less chewy. 'Chicken Tak-a-Tak,' inspired by Lahore's street food, won my heart with boneless chicken pepped up with Lahori spice mix, beautifully complemented by lachcha paratha. Lastly, the 'Paneer Tikka Butter Masala' evoked memories of delicious dhaba-style paneer in makhani sauce.

Dessert

Although full, I marvelled at how I managed to indulge in the delicious 'Peshawari Kulfi Faloode.' This rich dessert, a combination of Persian Faloodeh and kulfi from Peshawar, featured 'melt-my-heart' milky flavours, a scoop of pistachio ice cream, and sweetened rabdi.

Where: GF-06, Vishal Cinema, Shivaji Place, Vishal Enclave, Tagore Garden Extension, New Delhi, Delhi 110027

Cost for two: Rs. 2,000 (approx.)