India's culinary repertoire is vast, multi-faceted and diverse. Traverse the lengths and breadths of the country and you will see that every cuisine has something new to offer. When it comes to dining out in Delhi, North Indian or Mughlai cuisine is a popular pick among people of all age groups. While Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken is undoubtedly the favourite, there is so much more that this cuisine has to offer. Bombay's iconic eatery, Copper Chimney, has just made its debut in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon and it is treating the Delhi NCR diners to a new kind of Mughlai cuisine that is luscious and extravagant and goes beyond the usual options.





Copper Chimney was originally started by Mr JK Kapur in Bombay after he moved there post the partition of India. His vision was to serve up dishes from the North west frontier province, from Peshawar to Delhi. Inaugurated by the legendary actor Dilip Kumar in 1972, the brand has become a household name in Mumbai and has now come to Gurgaon as well. The familiar chime of copper bells in the contemporary interiors, paired with lots of vibrant lights and indoor plants gives Copper Chimney a familiar and comforting vibe - just like a friendly neighbourhood eatery that we frequently visit.

Appetisers And Drinks

The Kadak Roomali was the very first dish we tried on our visit. One of the best-known dishes of Copper Chimney, it was basically a paper-thin bread roasted till crisp and topped with onion, tomatoes, and assorted spices. A similar concept to the Masala Papad, it was indeed an addictive snack. Next up was the Sarson Broccoli , a grilled broccoli appetiser seasoned with chilli mustard influenced by the flavours of Punjab. The bold taste of Sarson of the Broccoli stood out from the rest. We also sampled the Chelo Kebab with the signature Paneer Tikka from Iran that was served on a bed of buttered Basmati rice. The Risotto-like rice was mildly sweet and completely melted in our mouths, making a delightful pairing with the smoky Paneer Tikka.

(Also Read: 9 Oldest Running Restaurants In Delhi Will Show You Another Side Of The Capital)

Kadak Roomali

Sarson Broccoli

Chelo Kebab

In the drinks section, we tried the Masala Cola and the Delhi Shikanji . Both the drinks were refreshing and meticulously prepared with the choicest masalas and more.

Masala Cola

Delhi Shikanji

Main Course And Desserts

The elaborate menu at Copper Chimney left us spoilt for choice indeed. After much deliberation, we picked the Spiced Punjabi Potatoes - baby potatoes tossed in fragrant Amritsari spices and whole red chillies. The tantalising flavours of garlic and tomato were extremely prominent in this dish. Next up, the Vegetable Makhanwala was a tempting treat with a melange of seasonal vegetables in a creamy tomato gravy, topped with crushed cashew nuts. Although the preparation was great, we felt a few more vegetables could be included in it.

Vegetable Makhanwala and Spiced Punjabi Potatoes

Our meal would be incomplete without trying the Dal Maharaja - black lentils simmered overnight on a slow charcoal flame with a dollop of hand-churned butter. The creamy delight appealed to our palate and could not be had enough. The Copper Roti Basket accompanied our main course and had options such as Roomali Roti, Laccha Paratha, Butter Naan and Aloo-stuffed Kulcha. Overall, the food was subtly spiced and did not have too much heat or chilli in it, making it suitable for all age groups.

Dal Maharaja

Copper Chimney Roti Basket

We ended our meal with the Muzaffar , an indulgent thick Lucknowi Rabri topped with roasted vermicelli. Copper Chimney also has a special mango menu ongoing in the summer season, from which we enjoyed the Mango Kulfi with Mango . Both desserts left us impressed through and through.

Muzaffar

Mango Kulfi with Mango

These dishes are just the tip of the iceberg - Copper Chimney has all this and much more to offer. Enjoy an extravagant and lavish North Indian meal at this iconic eatery, and we promise, you'll be returning here on more occasions than one!





What: Copper Chimney





Where: 11, CyberHub, Opp. Starbucks, Gurgaon





Cost for 2: INR 1800++